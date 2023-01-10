Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

Sports gambling has come to Ohio and while I’m a non-participant, I will offer this advice: If you’re going to place a bet on who will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season, put your money on Kyle McCord.

