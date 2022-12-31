Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

ATLANTA – Ohio State’s football roster is loaded with players who won state championships at the high school level. In many cases, it’s more than one championship.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments