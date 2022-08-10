Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles says he has installed only about 25 percent of his defensive concepts a little over three weeks before the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame, but isn’t overly concerned about that.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments