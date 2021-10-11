COLUMBUS – Slowly, gradually Ohio State’s defense has begun to look like less of the disaster area many people thought it was earlier in the season.
Saturday’s 66-17 win over Maryland provided more evidence the ongoing restoration of the Buckeyes’ defense might be headed in the right direction.
OSU limited Maryland to 56 yards rushing, sacked the Terrapins’ quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa five times and intercepted him twice.
One of those interceptions, by Craig Young, resulted in the final touchdown of the day for Ohio State. It was the fourth game in a row the Buckeyes’ defense has returned an interception for a touchdown.
The players have noticed it too. “We’re playing with a lot more energy. We’re definitely getting more comfortable with the system. I think we just have more trust in each other that we’ll get our jobs done,” cornerback Marcus Williamson said.
The low point for OSU’s defense came in a 35-28 loss to Oregon in the second game of the season.
The Ducks scored with ridiculous ease three or four times. It was so bad that OSU coach Ryan Day knew a change had to be made and reassigned the defensive play calling duties to secondary coach Matt Barnes and took them away from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.
The players knew they had to change the way they did things on the field, too.
“Week Two was tough for us but we knew we had to make a change,” linebacker Cody Simon said.
Williamson said, “We all knew we took one on the chin early.”
Day said, “I don’t think there is one thing you can point to. I think it’s a young team that is growing. I think we have been aggressive. I think we’re growing more confidence and energy.
“There were a lot of guys who just didn’t have a lot of experience. Maybe there wasn’t a lot of confidence they could do it and in the guy next to them to do it. You can see now it’s a different team now, a different walk, a different look in their eyes.
“I see confidence. I see a defensive staff that is working together. The confidence is there. We still have a lot of football to play and some really good opponents the second half of the season. We haven’t done anything yet but we’re building on it.”
Four weeks ago the only thing some fans wanted Day to give Coombs was a one-way ticket out of town.
Saturday, he gave him the game ball from the win over Maryland.
“Kerry Coombs got the game ball today because of everything he’s been through the last couple of weeks and he has just continued to show up every day. He’s a huge part of the defense. But at the same time we’ve reconstructed a few things and we’ve got a little rhythm going,” Day said.
The decision to change Coombs’ duties, which has seemed to be a factor in OSU’s defensive improvement, came quickly but was considered carefully.
“I think when you go through a loss you have to figure out what the issues are and how to get them fixed the best you can. You’re not always going to be right and you want to act but you also don’t want to overreact,” Day said.
“You want to identify exactly what kind of team you have – personnel, scheme, coaching – and do the best you can. You’re not always right. But you do the best job at that moment to make a strong decision because that’s what leadership is. We’ll see how it plays out.”
