Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

Going into today’s game at Maryland, Ohio State has never lost in seven games against the Terrapins since they joined the Big Ten in 2014.

