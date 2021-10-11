COLUMBUS – Maryland possibly will be seeing scarlet and gray blurs in its sleep for at least one night after Ohio State routed the Terrapins 66-17 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
It was the third consecutive outburst for the Buckeyes’ offense. It followed a 59-7 rout of Akron two weeks ago and a 52-13 domination of Rutgers last week.
OSU rolled up 598 yards of total offense, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 24 of 33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
Chris Olave had seven catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson also had two touchdown catches and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five catches for 103 yards.
Ohio State did not have to punt in the game. It scored eight offensive touchdowns, a defensive touchdown on a pass interception and had a field goal.
“He’s making some really good throws. His timing is right and he’s seeing the field, he’s making good decisions. He still has a long way to go but I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen the last two weeks,” Day said about Stroud.
“The personnel certainly helps. Having Chris (Olave) and Garrett (Wilson) and Jeremy (tight end Jeremy Ruckert) and Jaxon (Smith-Njigba), Emeka (Egbuka) and Marvin (Harrison Jr.) – those guys are very, very talented, very gifted. They do a great job of getting open. The plays look a lot better when you have really good players out there.”
Ohio State’s offensive line obviously played a role in the passing game, too. Stroud was not sacked, which gave him time to find wide open receivers consistently against a Maryland backfield that seemed dazed and confused.
“I’m just being more comfortable, relaxing out there and being myself. We’re starting to roll and get momentum. I’m just feeling more comfortable and on top of that God has just blessed me with supernatural healing for my shoulder,” Stroud said. “I don’t think my game has ever changed. I’m just more comfortable now.”
The win raised No. 7 Ohio State’s record to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. Maryland is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 28 of 39 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.
Maryland scored first on a 48-yard field goal by Joseph Petrino with 10:20 left in the first quarter.
Ohio State responded by scoring touchdowns all five times it had the ball in the first two quarters to go ahead 35-10 at halftime.
The Buckeyes’ first touchdown came on a two-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Wilson with 4:03 left in the first quarter at the end of a 17-play, 88-yard drive.
OSU went up 14-3 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Henderson in the final minute of the first quarter on the fifth play of a 74-yard drive.
Stroud connected with Olave for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 12:12 left in the second quarter for a 21-3 lead.
Maryland cut the lead to 21-10 with a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown throw from Tagovailoa to Carlos Carriere with 7:37 remaining in the first half.
A 67-yard kickoff return by freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka set OSU up at Maryland’s 29-yard line and one play later Stroud threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Henderson for a 28-10 lead.
Maryland got to Ohio State’s 5-yard line late in the first half, but Tagovailoa threw an incompletion on third down and after Tagovailoa bobbled the snap he was sacked for -13 yards by J.T. Tuimoloaua on fourth down.
Ohio State took over at its own 18-yard line and scored its fifth consecutive touchdown on an eight-yard run by Master Teague.
The Buckeyes’ second-half scores came on a 26-yard pass from Stroud to Wilson, a 30-yard pass to Olave, a 14-yard run by Henderson, a 32-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles and a 70-yard interception return by Craig Young.
