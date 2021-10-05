PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It was dominance with a capital “D.” And add a couple of exclamation points, too.
While Rutgers will not be mistaken for a College Football Playoff contender, Ohio State put on an impressive performance offensively and defensively when it dominated the Scarlet Knights 52-13 on Saturday.
No. 11 Ohio State improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. Rutgers dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.
After starting 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and coming within a touchdown of Michigan last week, Rutgers came into the game optimistic about being able to play with the Buckeyes.
But that didn’t last long. OSU scored the first seven times it had the ball and built a 45-6 lead by halftime.
“It was a bad day and we had it against a team that is kind of finding its stride,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “The result was not something you like to see. But we will go back to work. This is a good group of young men and good coaches. We’ll figure it out.
“Ohio State played well. It’s always easy to say, ‘We didn’t do this or we didn’t do that.’ But they did some really good things and we played about as poorly as we have since I can remember,” he said.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was 17 of 23 for 330 yards and five touchdowns after taking last week off to rest his sore shoulder. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 71 yards on 8 carries and OSU’s defense frustrated Rutgers throughout the game.
“This was an important game for us because I felt like Sept. 2 when we played Minnesota we were a much different team than it felt like going into this week but we hadn’t shown it yet. I thought we saw some signs of that tonight,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
“When the defense is playing the way it is, you just play with a little more confidence,” he said. “Having a win like this has given us a little bit of juice as we head into the month of October. There were some tough times but we didn’t panic. We grew through it and now we might have a good team as we head into October and November.”
The rout started right away when the Buckeyes scored on their second offensive play on a 44-yard touchdown run by Henderson with 12:13 left in the first quarter.
That touchdown was set up by a failed fake punt, broken up by Cam Martinez, which gave Ohio State the ball at Rutgers’ 48-yard line.
Denzel Burke’s interception for a touchdown made it 14-0 only 40 seconds after Henderson’s touchdown.
Rutgers held OSU to a 23-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles on its third drive to give the Buckeyes a 17-0 lead, which was followed by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Garrett Wilson to push the lead to 24-0 with 2 ½ minutes left in the first quarter.
Rutgers got its only highlight of the game when quarterback Noah Vedral and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank for a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-6, and even that was less than perfect when Haskell Garrett blocked the extra-point kick.
