CINCINNATI — Though he currently resides in Ohio, Art Warren is making a return to the Buckeye State.
The former Napoleon High School standout and brief Texas Rangers pitcher was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for $100,000.
Warren, 27, was a draftee of the Seattle Mariners in 2015 and made his major league debut with Seattle in September 2019 before spending time with the Mariners’ alternate training site in Tacoma during the pandemic-altered 2020 MLB season.
Following the regular season, Seattle waived Warren in October before Texas claimed the former Wildcat star on Oct. 21. Following the Rangers’ signing of Japanese right-hander Kohei Arihara, the franchise designated Warren for assignment on Dec. 26 but did let Warren know he could potentially still have a future MLB home.
“After getting DFA’d (designated for assignment) by the Mariners and picked up by the Rangers, I was excited because I know their major league pitching coach, Doug Mathis,” explained Warren. “He was a minor league coach for us with the Mariners and I’d had the chance to work with him. I thought it was going to be a good fit but once they signed Arihara, I got a call the day after Christmas that I was the odd man out. With the Rangers, they called and said they’d try and trade me.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and my career. Like with anything else, I could end up on a different team by spring training but I’m excited for the opportunity to pitch in my home state.”
The return to the Buckeye State is notable in that Warren spent the first two years of his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati before finishing up at Division II Ashland University before being drafted in the 15th round in 2015.
Warren currently resides outside of Columbus and has continued to train at Ashland through the offseason.
Being able to pitch in front of familiar friends, family and fellow Ohioans means a lot to Warren.
“When you’re playing in front of people that you know that have supported you your entire career, it’s that much more meaningful to know that I’m pitching in front of even one person I know in Cincinnati,” said Warren. “When we play in Cleveland or Detroit or Chicago, there’s a good chance that for the majority of the games I’m out there, I’ll know somebody. For me, that means a lot and that’s going to fuel me this year.
“I think the reds are going to get the best version of me. The best is yet to come for me.”
Warren made his major league debut in September 2019 with Seattle and made six total relief appearances after being called up from Double-A. The 6-3 right-hander was 1-0 in 5.1 scoreless innings.
Warren did get called up to the Mariners’ major league roster on Aug. 18, 2020 for a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers but did not appear in the game and was optioned back the next day.
Since being drafted in 2015, Warren tallied an 18-6 career record in five minor league seasons with 25 saves, 233 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA in 119 appearances (20 starts).
Warren entered his first full season as a minor leaguer in 2016 as a starting pitcher before moving into a bullpen role in High-A in 2017 and Double-A in 2019.
“It’s definitely a blessing, that’s for sure,” said Warren, who will report to spring training with Cincinnati’s pitchers and catchers on Feb. 17. “The game’s inevitable (in terms of change), especially with my position. I could be there a year or several years … I’m really going to enjoy my time with the Reds while it lasts.”
