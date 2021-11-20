After getting a taste of playing in the major leagues in 2019 and spending the entire 2020 season on the Seattle Mariners’ taxi squad roster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Napoleon grad Art Warren just wanted another chance at continuing his baseball dreams.
The former Wildcat star got that and then some in 2021, and did so a little closer to home.
Warren, 28, was traded for by the Cincinnati Reds in January after having been claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers in late December.
“It kinda felt like my second first call-up,” said Warren, who made six appearances as a September call-up with the Mariners in 2019, earning his first major league win in the process. “It had been so much time from then to 2020 with the COVID season and not pitching at all at the major league level. I’m so grateful for this opportunity with the Reds, it was my first real opportunity at proving myself at the big league level and to have the ability for family and friends to come down has meant a lot to me.”
Warren started 2021 in the minor leagues with Triple-A Louisville and was called up as part of the team’s taxi squad for a trip to Colorado, making a pair of scoreless one-inning relief appearances on May 14 and 16.
Warren had spent some time with the pro roster before that and was part of one of the season’s most memorable moments in a unique way.
“So I was the only taxi guy on the team for the trip that started in Cleveland, then Pittsburgh, then Colorado, where I eventually pitched,” explained Warren. “Since I was the only guy, I decided to go back to the hotel instead of just sitting in the clubhouse by myself. Now Wade Miley’s a fast pitcher, one of the best paces in all of baseball, so he’s cruising and by the time I get back to the hotel, it’s the third inning and by the fifth or sixth inning, he’s still got a no-hitter going.
“I’m on the phone with my fiancée talking and I say to her, I need to go back to the stadium. I start walking back the few blocks and I was able to get a block away and I hear the crowd and I’m following the gametracker on my phone and I see the ball is put in play. Then it updates and says its an out and I could hear the entire stadium going crazy. I was able to get to the tunnel and slap hands and be there for the celebration after the game.
“Wade got a bunch of bottles of liquor made up with etchings on them for the players and the coaches from that day and he came up to me a few days later and gave me one of those bottles. He was so fascinated I came back.”
After making his early-May appearances, Warren was called back up on May 27 but did not pitch and stayed in Triple-A until June 10, when he made an appearance in Cincinnati against Milwaukee.
That call-up was a permanent one for the 6-3, 230-pound righty as the former Wildcat hurler made 10 total appearances in June, allowing three total runs in 9.1 innings of work (2.89 ERA) with 15 strikeouts and three walks.
Things seemed to be clicking into July as Warren strung together eight straight scoreless outings from June 25-July 8, including a three-batter, three-strikeout showing against eventual world champion Atlanta on June 27.
However, adversity struck in a July 11 outing at Milwaukee where Warren was pulled after just seven pitches with an injury. The diagnosis was a strained oblique muscle, a setback that kept Warren sidelined for nearly two full months.
“I felt like I was getting comfortable in the sense of understanding how to go about things in the bullpen,” said Warren. “I felt like I’d hit a groove right as the All-Star break was coming up and I was pitching in more important innings. Once the oblique pulled on me, it was frustrating that’s for sure. I went to Arizona and started rehabbing. I wanted to focus on keeping my mind in a competitive mode.
“When I got hurt, (Reds manager) David (Bell) came up to me and talked to me in his office. He told me he felt for me and I told him, the thing that upsetted me was that I wanted to be that stability in the bullpen that you could rely on.”
After making a minor-league rehab appearance, Warren finally made his return in mid-September as a suddenly-surging Reds team found itself in contention to sneak into the postseason. The task for Warren came in a Saturday night matchup against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and with stars Trea Turner, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Chris Taylor scheduled to bat up 4-0, the task wasn’t a light one.
Warren promptly struck out the first two batters, allowed a two-out single to the latter Turner then struck out Taylor on four pitches.
“There were two pivotal moments in this season for me where I really had to dig in and kinda prove myself and that was one of them,” said Warren, who noted a June 29 game against San Diego where he entered with two runners on and no outs and struck out Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. before inducing a lineout from Trent Grisham. “Coming back from injury, you don’t know until you get out there and it’s 100 percent. You don’t want to go all out and burin it out but you still have to play your best. To go out there and feel good and execute, it gave me that confidence to finish that season strong.”
After returning from injury, Warren pitched 6.2 scoreless innings across eight appearances, tallying 13 strikeouts and just two walks in that span. The Napoleon grad finished the season 3-0 with one hold, a 1.29 ERA, 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 innings and 26 outings.
The path ahead for Warren is an exciting one, diamond-related in multiple ways, as the Reds’ righty will get married to fiancée Lauren Shealy in December while looking to also follow up on a stellar season.
“For me in the next year, obviously the main goal is to stay healthy and the second is to be as consistent as I possibly can,” said Warren. “Everything else typically falls into place. The game will tell you what role you need to be in. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself fighting for the job, whether it’s the sixth inning, the eighth-inning guy or being there to close games. Would I love to be the seventh-inning guy to set up the closer? Would I love to be the closer for the Reds? Absolutely, but there’s no reason to make it more difficult than it is.”
“It’ll all be very interesting. If COVID taught us anything, you have to be ready at any moment. Being able to focus on getting married and our personal life, it’s peaceful to think about our future. I’m excited about all of it.”
