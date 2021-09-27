CINCINNATI — Art Warren earned his third victory as a Cincinnati Red on Friday evening, pitching a scoreless 11th inning in the Reds’ 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals.
Warren, a Napoleon grad, struck out the first two batters he faced before intentionally walking Juan Soto and issuing a walk to Riley Adams to load the bases before inducing an inning-ending groundout to Luis Garcia on the first pitch.
The former Wildcat also made a brief appearance Monday afternoon in the Reds’ 13-1 whipping of the Pittsburgh Pirates as starter Reiver Sanmartin issued a two-out walk in the fifth inning up 8-1 to load the bases. Warren came on with two outs in the frame and promptly struck out Anthony Alford on five pitches to end the threat.
The 28-year-old righthander is 3-0 with Cincinnati in 24 MLB appearances in 2021 with 31 strikeouts, eight walks, one hold and a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.