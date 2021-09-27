CINCINNATI — Art Warren earned his third victory as a Cincinnati Red on Friday evening, pitching a scoreless 11th inning in the Reds’ 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Warren, a Napoleon grad, struck out the first two batters he faced before intentionally walking Juan Soto and issuing a walk to Riley Adams to load the bases before inducing an inning-ending groundout to Luis Garcia on the first pitch.

The former Wildcat also made a brief appearance Monday afternoon in the Reds’ 13-1 whipping of the Pittsburgh Pirates as starter Reiver Sanmartin issued a two-out walk in the fifth inning up 8-1 to load the bases. Warren came on with two outs in the frame and promptly struck out Anthony Alford on five pitches to end the threat.

The 28-year-old righthander is 3-0 with Cincinnati in 24 MLB appearances in 2021 with 31 strikeouts, eight walks, one hold and a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings.

