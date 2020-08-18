LOS ANGELES — Art Warren, a Napoleon High School product, was recalled from the Seattle Mariners' alternate training site to the major league roster on Tuesday for his first pro appearance of the 2020 season.
Warren, a 27-year-old righthander, made his major league debut in Sept. 2019 against Cincinnati after a late-season call-up. Warren was 1-0 in six appearances in 2019 over 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Following the call-up Tuesday, Warren will be in uniform for the Mariners' game Tuesday against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.
Following a delay to the start of the 2020 MLB season and a re-start in July, Warren did not begin the season on the major league roster and was on the alternate roster of players at the team's facility in Tacoma, Wash., working out and playing in intrasquad scrimmages.
Warren was called up as part of a move that optioned outfielder Mallex Smith to the club's taxi squad, a four-player group that travels with the major league team on road trips and provides roster flexibility in case of unexpected COVID-19 cases or outbreaks.
The former Wildcat pitched three innings in three appearances for the Mariners in the summer 'spring training' format with a 1-0 record and three strikeouts. The 6-3, 230-pound righty allowed four runs in two appearances (one total inning) in the team's Cactus League spring training in March.
Warren was a 23rd-round pick of the Mariners in the 2015 MLB draft and was a Texas League Postseason All-Star with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers (2-1, 15 saves, 1.71 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 29 appearances on season).
