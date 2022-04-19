CINCINNATI — For Napoleon’s Art Warren, the sky’s the limit in 2022.
After a 2021 season that saw his longest stint in the big leagues as a reliever with the Cincinnati Reds, Warren’s optimism is high after bouncing back from midseason adversity.
After being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Reds in January 2021, Warren began the MLB season at Triple-A Louisville before being called up and sent down three times over the next month.
This year, Warren began the regular season a member of the Reds’ bullpen once again and avoiding the stress of being a borderline prospect.
“For starters, it allowed me to get comfortable starting here after being up and down a little last year,” said the 29-year-old reliever. “Just knowing that these guys believe in me and want me in the bullpen to start the season.
“Last year, I learned a lot, especially from the veterans in the bullpen. Guys like Josh Brach, Heath Embree, Sean Doolittle, they taught me so much.”
Once the calendar hit June, Warren found his stride in the big leagues a year ago.
The 6-3, 230-pound righty made 10 appearances in the calendar month, striking out 15 with just three walks over 9.1 innings with just three runs allowed and an opposing batting average of .182.
That stretch lasted into mid-July with Warren’s first career win as a Red on July 2 against the Chicago Cubs and six scoreless outings in the first 11 days of the month.
That last appearance on July 11 at Milwaukee proved to be a costly one as Warren suffered a left oblique strain that left the righty on the injured list for the next month-plus.
“That was a test for me to see where I was at mentally,” admitted Warren, a 23rd-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2015. “I’ve been through injuries in the past so I was able to welcome that challenge. Getting back that year was encouraging as well. After the injury, I just kept grinding through it and it just kept coming back in my mind while I was working out and rehabbing how much I wanted to return.”
And return he did.
After a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville, Warren made his first MLB appearance in over two months on Sept. 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a scoreless frame. Warren earned a third victory against the Nationals a week later and capped off his first nearly-full pro season with eight scoreless innings for Cincinnati and a stellar statistical campaign (3-0, 0.99 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 10 walks, 27.1 innings).
Fast forward to 2022 and much of the same is on the table for the righty. Warren earned his first pro save pitching the ninth inning in Atlanta on April 10 against the defending World Series champions. A rough outing against the Dodgers on Sunday aside (0.2 innings, two runs, two hits, two walks), Warren now has what he thinks it takes to cut it at baseball’s highest level.
“For me now, it’s can I continue to build off what I’ve done and what I’ve done in the past,” explained Warren, who deals mainly fastball and slider when he takes the mound. “First and foremost, it’s about just getting my body right for a full year. I want to be able to stay healthy for a full season so I’m focused on building arm strength but also my elbow and legs to use them better and take pressure off my arm.
“It’s not reinventing the wheel, it’s about understanding what I do really well.”
Warren was part of a winning season with the 83-79 Reds in 2021 and was a bright spot in a sometimes-shaky bullpen for Cincinnati. With the team’s offseason moves to cut payroll, Warren will take on an even larger role in the team’s reliever corps, a challenge he’s accepted.
“For me where I’m at in my career, all I want to do is win,” said the Napoleon native. “I’m not looking for personal accolades or milestones, my main goal is to help us put together a winning season. I’d love to have more opportunities to close, it fits my mentality and my mindset. I’m just trying to be as consistent as I possibly can and build that trust from the coaches and the organization.
“It’s come full-circle for me,” added Warren, who just turned 29 on March 23. “It’s special to me and my family to put a Reds uniform on. As an Ohio native, I definitely embrace that opportunity. I went to Reds games when I was at school down here (University of Cincinnati) and I remember seeing Joey (Votto) at first base from the stands. Now I’m looking back over my left shoulder and he’s there at first base.”
