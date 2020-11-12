Napoleon's Strock to hoop at D-II Cedarville

Napoleon's Taylor Strock (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and basketball career at Division II Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Watching Strock sign her letter are her parents Cinda (seated, left) and Tory Strock (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink, assistant coach Denine Cramer, athletic director Andy Ham and assistant coaches Amberly Abbott and Tyler Swary.

 Photo courtesy Ann Witte

Napoleon’s Taylor Strock (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and basketball career at Division II Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Watching Strock sign her letter are her parents Cinda (seated, left) and Tory Strock (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink, assistant coach Denine Cramer, athletic director Andy Ham and assistant coaches Amberly Abbott and Tyler Swary.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments