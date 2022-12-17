Reds Braves Baseball

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren (77) reacts after recording the final out in the ninth inning of a win over the Atlanta Braves on April 10 for Warren’s first career MLB save. After an up-and-down 2022, Warren will begin a new stage of his career with the Yankees.

 AP Photo

For Napoleon native and pro relief pitcher Art Warren, the 2022 season was one of promise and disappointment with a second season in his home state with the Cincinnati Reds but also ultimately one that ended with injury and surgery.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments