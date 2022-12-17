For Napoleon native and pro relief pitcher Art Warren, the 2022 season was one of promise and disappointment with a second season in his home state with the Cincinnati Reds but also ultimately one that ended with injury and surgery.
2023 looks to be a clean slate for the former Wildcat, however, as Warren signed a two-year minor league contract with the New York Yankees on Wednesday for a fresh start on his pro career.
The contract is a two-year minor league deal, which will allow for Warren to spend the 2023 season rehabbing and training following elbow surgery last month and join the Yankees in major league spring training in March 2024.
Warren, who will turn 30 in March, pitched in 39 games for Cincinnati this past season, tallying a 2-3 record with 40 strikeouts, 22 walks and three saves with a 6.50 ERA in 36 innings.
Following an injury-stifled opening season with Cincinnati in 2021 (3-0, 21 innings, 1.29 ERA, 34 strikeouts, eight walks), a flexor injury that sidelined Warren during the regular season hampered him throughout the year but ultimately a repair to the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his pitching elbow via surgery ended his campaign on Sept. 21 and he was not tendered a contract by the Reds when the offseason began in early November.
“(2022) started off really well and as the season started to progress into May, the workload picked up and I eventually got hurt in late June with a flexor injury and I battled that,” explained Warren. “It felt like two-thirds of the season I was just grinding through it and it’s hard to compete knowing you’re not at your best.”
The surgery, which was not a full replacement of the ligament like a traditional Tommy John surgery, is something Warren views as a new opportunity.
“It’s a clean slate,” said the righthander. “I like to look at it this way: after the first Tommy John surgery I had, I pitched eight seasons on it. Now after this surgery, it’s like I’m starting my second career.
“I had a Zoom call with the Yankees pitching department, they showed me data and video and analytics that I hadn’t seen before and I liked what they were showing me. We talked about cleaning up my mechanics and staying on the field to maximize my potential. That got me excited for this second opportunity.”
The flexibility and freedom of the deal with the Bronx Bombers was negotiated by Warren’s agent Josh Knipp, a Defiance High School graduate that owns KHG Sports Management, a sports agency in North Carolina.
With 2023 set as a year away from the grind of the regular season and a focus on rehabilitation, a fresh start awaits Warren in 2024.
“First off, thanks to my agent Josh Knipp for doing such a great job working out this deal for me,” said Warren, who will be kept busy in the meantime with a daughter born Oct. 10 with his wife Lauren. “It’s a pretty special opportunity to play for a team like the Yankees … obviously it’s the best of the best and they have plenty of depth in their minor league system so it’s putting me in an environment with a lot of other great talent. They described their philosophy as ‘iron sharpens iron’ and that fired me up and had me excited to get things going.”
Warren has a career 6-3 record in 71 appearances with three saves, 79 strikeouts and a 4.19 ERA after pitching six games for the Seattle Mariners in his major league debut in 2019. Warren was on the Seattle roster during the 2020 COVID-affected season but did not pitch.
In seven minor league seasons in the Mariners’ and Reds’ farm systems, Warren has a 19-8 record in 138 games and 20 starts with a 2.96 ERA and 268 strikeouts across 249.2 innings.
