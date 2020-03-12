COLUMBUS — It’s time for the OHSAA state tournaments, but unfortunately, due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus, and a strong suggestion from Governor Mike DeWine to not allow spectators at indoor sporting events, the OHSAA state tournaments beginning this week will have limited spectators.

Spectrum Cable customers can view the events streaming online at https://ohsaa.boxcast.com, then click on Girls Basketball and the corresponding game they wish to view.

The Napoleon girls basketball Division II state semifinal against Dresden Tri-Valley will air on Spectrum channel 314 today at 3 p.m.

The Division II state championship game, along with the other three girls basketball state championship games will be aired on Spectrum News 1 on Saturday.

Spectrum News 1 will televise the girls basketball state championship games Saturday live inside St. John Arena. Live video of all 12 girls games will be available on OHSAA.tv for $9.99 per game (free for Spectrum subscribers). In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will have all 12 games live at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.

On Sunday night, the championship matches of the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv.

All three games of the ice hockey state tournament at Nationwide Arena will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv.

You can also find the following games beginning today on Spectrum channel 314:

Girls Basketball

Today

1 p.m. – Division II Semifinal: Beloit West Branch vs. Dayton Carroll

3 p.m. – Division II Semifinal: Napoleon vs. Dresden Tri-Valley

6 p.m. – Division IV Semifinal: Fort Loramie vs. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian

8 p.m. – Division IV Semifinal: Minster vs. Fort Frye

Friday

1 p.m. – Division III Semifinal: Berlin Hiland vs. Elyria Catholic

3 p.m. – Division III Semifinal: Anna vs. Columbus Africentric

6 p.m. – Division I Semifinal: Canton GlenOak vs. Newark

8 p.m. – Division I Semifinal: Toledo Notre Dame Academy vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame

Ice Hockey

Sunday, noon – OHSAA Ice Hockey state championship game

