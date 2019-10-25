The dotting of the “I” in the famed Script Ohio formation by a sousaphone member of the Ohio State Marching Band is a tradition that dates back decades, a crowning moment of the band’s pregame festivities that can overshadow even some of the ensuing action on the gridiron by the Buckeye football team.
For Napoleon graduate Brett Wiemken, Saturday will mark the crowning achievement of being a member of what is known as “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”
Wiemken, a 2016 Napoleon grad and fourth-year member of the marching band at Ohio State, will “dot the I” before the No. 3 Buckeyes host 13th-ranked Wisconsin, one of three times the veteran will do so this season.
“It’s incredible,” said Wiemken of the opportunity. “I saw it when I was young and I fell in love with it. I’m just very, very excited to put this last puzzle piece into place.”
Wiemken’s journey to accomplished dreams started very young in the former Wildcat’s life.
“I was fortunate that growing up, both my parents were OSU alumni,” explained Wiemken. “My dad took me to a lot of Ohio State football games. I enjoyed them but they weren’t quite my thing. But he also took me to a couple Skull Sessions (pregame pep rallies) and the pregame and Script Ohio.
“As soon as I saw the dotter dot the I and the stadium go crazy, I fell in love with it. I told my dad when I was old enough, I’m going to do that.”
Wiemken’s choice of instrument when fifth grade came around and band became an option was easy: the tuba. Why?
To be able to play the sousaphone, you have to be able to play the tuba.
The process to be chosen to dot the I is far from a simple one, as is just making the band.
“I tried out and made it as a true freshman as a regular,” explained Wiemken. “You have regulars and alternate members of the band. For example, there’s 28 total sousaphone players but only 24 march during pregame and halftime. During the week, the four alternates can challenge regulars for their starting spots. I never lost any challenges and never failed any music checks so that put me towards the top of the ranking in the I-dot class.
“Only fourth and fifth-year members of the sousaphone group get to dot the I so after our third year, they gathered us together and we got to select which games to dot the I. Since I was top rank, I got to choose first.”
Not only will Wiemken get to dot the I at the biggest Big Ten game of the season to date on Saturday in The Horseshoe, but at the biggest rivalry in the Big Ten and arguably all of college football: the Ohio State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 30.
The Buckeye marching band also travels to perform at one NFL game every season, so Wiemken will get a third crack at performing the task during the Cleveland Browns’ home game with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 10.
The laser focus required to perform in the 228-piece band’s elaborate formations and precise movements requires a high work ethic and attention to detail but Wiemken is hoping to be able to let the day sink in as well.
“I’ve put a lot of thought into it,” said Wiemken when asked about handling the emotions of the day. “All the advice I’ve gotten from people who have done it before is that it’s just a blur. Before you know it, you’re at the top of the I so take as much in as possible. We’re so laser focused during pregame to make sure we’re doing everything perfect so I just want to soak it all in.”
The pregame tradition of Script Ohio with Le Regiment being played and the band marching in unison is one that is immediately recognizable to Buckeye fans all over the world. Another act that has become noticed worldwide is the band’s increasingly elaborate halftime performances.
Past halftime shows have seen the band transform into Michael Jackson’s silhouette moonwalking across the field or even this year forming the shape of an astronaut and rocket in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission landing on the moon. Those performances, posted on YouTube by the band’s account, have racked up millions of views and international attention.
“We have an incredible tradition of excellence, I think 142 years since the band became a thing,” said Wiemken. “We’re deeply rooted in our history but there’s that sense of modernism, too.
“It’s cool to keep things fresh and draw attention. You never know if there’s going to be some 12-year-old in northwest Ohio seeing one of the videos and saying, ‘That’s going to be me.’”
