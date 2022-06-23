CINCINNATI — Napoleon graduate Art Warren saw an outing on both Wedesday and Thursday for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the Wednesday contest, a 8-4 loss for the Reds, Warren came into the game with the score at 7-4 in the eight inning. There was a runner on second with no outs.
Warren got Gavin Lux to fly out to center field which moved Trayce Thompson to third. Trea Turner to right and Thompson came in to score. He struck out Freddie Freeman to end the inning. Freeman had already launched two home runs in the game at that point.
The Thursday contest was another one-inning outing, this time though Warren did give up a run in the ninth inning via a 401 foot solo home run to lead off the inning by Thompson.
He then set down the next three batters including a strikeout of Justin Turner.
His ERA now sits at 7.11 on the season as he looks to continue to bring that number down.
Willeman sees Tuesday action
OMAHA- Neb. — Fellow Napoleon grad Zach Willeman saw action on Tuesday for the the Triple-A International League Omaha Storm Chasers.
He entered in the sixth innings of a 1-0 ballgame against the Columbus Clippers and despite walking two batters was able to get out of the inning without giving up a run. He also had two strikeouts in the inning.
The Clippers went on to beat the Storm Chasers 4-2 in the contest. His ERA now sits at 5.40.
