TOLEDO — Basketball has sent 2009 Napoleon grad Freddie Zamora to places like Oklahoma, Tennessee and the AAU circuit.
It has brought him back to northwest Ohio and with it a new opportunity to bring some shine to the area basketball scene as Zamora will be the head coach for the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club, a professional team in Toledo in the Premier Basketball League.
Glass City B.C. is the newest member of the PBL, an eight-team league with teams in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York. The league was originally formed in 2008, with current TNT NBA analyst Kenny Smith as its first commissioner.
The league continued in that format until it folded following the 2017 season, but was revived in 2019 with teams in small to medium sized markets.
Zamora spent the 2019-2020 season as an assistant coach at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, helping the Express to an eight-win improvement from the prior year. The former Wildcat served as an assistant for AAU squads All Ohio Red and Mokan Elite the last few years before serving as an assistant coach at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Zamora played collegiately at Tennessee Temple University (now Carolina University) and Ohio Christian University.
For Zamora, returning to his old stomping grounds was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I missed Ohio and when the opportunity at Owens came up (in 2019), I jumped on it,” said Zamora. “I’ve been about Ohio period ... It’s got me really excited about this. We’re talking about professionals, guys that have played college basketball and overseas. It’s going to be a real addition to this area.”
The team coming to the Toledo area has an even more local connection with former Toledo Bowsher standout and Defiance College All-American Anthony Pettaway.
The former Yellow Jacket star and HCAC Player of the Year (1,477 career points, 12th all-time), along with Zamora’s brother David, worked behind the scenes to help bring the team to Toledo before passing things over to current owner and CEO Anthony Shook.
The team is currently in the process of finalizing rosters, with a plan to announce the team’s players in October. Three or four roster spots are still available, with athletic wings around 6-5 or 6-6 in demand as Glass City forms its franchise image.
The team will play games at the Skyway Recreation Center with hopes of playing games at Owens Community College in the future as well.
Being a major part of the community is a key factor as well for Zamora and the club.
“That was our thought when I was approached about it,” said Zamora. “Toledo supports the Walleye, the Mud Hens, and that’s the kind of support I’d like to see. I want to see this team be a part of the community and give back to the community. I want our guys out visiting schools and being a part of the area.”
With the coronavirus still casting a shadow over the national sports scene, the 2020-21 season is still undetermined in terms of scheduling. Glass City joins Ohio teams Cincinnati Crush and Lancaster Thunders, New York teams Buffalo Blaze, Chautauqua Hurricane and Rochester Razorsharks, the Dubois (Pa.) Dream and the Kentucky Enforcers.
