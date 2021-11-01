CINCINNATI — Entering as the No. 2 seed from the North Regional in the Ohio state girls water polo tournament at Cincinnati Princeton High School this weekend, Napoleon picked up a win over Cincinnati Sycamore in its quarterfinal opener before falling to Cincinnati Mavericks in the semifinals. The Wildcats bounced back on Sunday afternoon, holding off host Princeton 11-9 to finish third in the state.
On Saturday, the ‘Cats picked up an 8-4win over Sycamore, thanks to four goals from Emma Bostelman as Napoleon built a 5-1 lead at the halftime break. Bostelman helped the Wildcats respond to an Aviator goal in the opening minute of the third period with back-to-back goals to get some separation. Durham added two goals and two assists while Nastya Konstantinova had a goal and an assist. Ruby Morman had 14 blocks in goal. Later on Saturday, a 3-1 Napoleon lead in the first four minutes didn’t hold up as the Mavericks netted two goals to tie things at 3-3 after one period and the Wildcats were held scoreless from there on out. Durham scored two of the three Napoleon goals while Morman had seven blocks.
Finally, Napoleon took to the water Sunday in the consolation finals against Cincinnati Princeton with Bostelman and Durham scoring in the opening period before Durham exploded for three goals herself in the second stanza to stake the ‘Cats to a 6-2 lead.
Princeton netted three goals in the third to trim the lead to 7-5 entering the final period. However, Durham, Sarah Emahiser and Shannon Finn all found the net in the stanza and withstood a late flurry from the Vikings to earn the 11-9 victory and cap the season at 16-8-1. Morman again recorded 14 blocks in goal as Durham had six goals and Konstantinova four assists.
