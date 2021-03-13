DAYTON -- The calling card all season for the Napoleon girls basketball team has been its defense. On Saturday afternoon, the offense stepped up at the most opportune time.
Setting a new Division II state record for points in a championship game, the Lady Cats rolled to Napoleon's - and the first for Henry County - girls basketball state title as they took down McArthur Vinton County 76-41 at UD Arena.
"The last two years, we've always talked about what's next," said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. "For me, as a coach, wins have been a relief and losses have been terrifying. In the tournament, you win a game and you're worried about what's next. We got back to the regional and won a regional semi. What's next? We've got a regional final. Got back to state and we can finally play. We won yesteday and got to our last 'What's next?'. We had no experiences to lose today, We wanted to play loose and lay it on the line and play good basketball."
It also was the final step in what has been a year of finishing up the unfinished business of the 2020 season not having a completion.
"It feels amazing because that was, really, our only goal," said senior Taylor Strock. "That was our main goal. When you have other things build up throughout the season it's great, but what you are think is 'I want the state championship.' You don't really appreciate all the little things that lead up to this point. Once you get to this point, you appreciate the journey you went through.
"This whole season, but really in the tournament run, you had to focus on enjoying each game," added Strock. "We just tried really hard to enjoy each game and keep the right mindset on stuff."
"It's a culmination of a lifelong dream," said Caely Ressler. "We've talked about this since the third, fourth, fifth grade. To have it come true with everything that happened the past year - having it taken away - all the emotions came out. It felt so good."
"Watching it (state basketball) when you are a kid and thinking you want to do that, and actually having that happen, it's crazy and I love it," said Kalli Helberg.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 10-0 lead early, only to see the Lady Vikings battle back. It was 14-10 early in the second period when Sophie Chipps and Strock knocked down back-to-back triples.
"We have so much confidence in each other once one person knocks down a shot, we can feel a momentum shift our way," stated Ressler. "It just becomes contagious. When everybody started knocking down shots and (started) feeling good, I think everyone benefits from that."
From there, it was all over.
Napoleon, who finished the game 27-37 from the charity stripe, closed the half by going 4 of 7 from the line to extend the lead to 31-18. Morgan Bentley did get the final score of the half for Vinton County to make it 31-20 at the half.
The Lady Cats put the game away with an 11-2 run to begin the second half.
"We just wanted to play well today," said Kreinbrink. "We wanted this to be our best game of the tournament."
Napoleon shot a sizzling 60 percent (22-37) in the game and continued to pump in baskets. It was two free throws from Grace Hoipkins after the bench had been emptied, to get to 76 points and a new record. The 76 points by Napoleon breaks the Division II record set in 2016 by Kettering Alter against Ottawa-Glandorf in the 2016 D-II title game.
"It's just another surreal thing and a cool mark for this team," Kreinbrink said of the record. "If there is a time for it to happen, I'm glad we saved our best for last."
Napoleon's defense did show up. The Lady Cats held a Lady Viking team that had scored an average of 69 points a game to a second-lowest of the season 44 and held a team that bombs away a lot of shots to 34 percent (17-50).
The seniors for the Lady Cats did their thing in their final game. Strock led with 23 points and seven rebounds, followed by 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Ressler and 16 points and a pair of steals from Helberg.
"They've earned it so much over the last four years," Kreinbrink said of the trio of seniors. "They have figured out how to win basketball games."
Napoleon ends the season 26-1.
VINTON COUNTY (44) - Davis 4; Bartoe 2; M. Bentley 21; Williams 1; Zinn 13; Ousley 0; Haybron 0; A. Bentley 0; A. Riddle 0; Nichols 3; Lenegar 0; Williams 0; L. Riddle 0. Totals 17-50 7-15 44.
NAPOLEON (76) - Chipps 7; Strock 23; Pedroza 6; Helberg 16; Ressler 18; Rausch 2; Durham 1; Hopkins 3; Griffith 0; Good 0; Jackson 0; Sonnenberg 0; Badenhop 0; Bump 0; Tassler 0. Totals 22-37 27-37 76.
Three-point goals: Vinton Co. 3-15 - (Davis 0-2, Bartoe 0-2, M. Bentley 2-7, Williams 0-2, A. Riddle 0-1, Nichols 1-1), Napoleon 5-13 - (Chipps 1-2, Strock 3-3, Pedroza 0-4, Helberg 1-1, Ressler 0-1, Rausch 0-1, Hopkins 0-1). Rebounds: Vinton Co. 28 (Zinn 11), Napoleon 32 (Ressler 8). Turnovers: Vinton Co. 15, Napoleon 12.
Vinton Co. 8 12 11 13 - 44
Napoleon 12 19 25 20 - 76
