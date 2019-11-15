The Northern Lakes League recently selected its all-league football teams. Napoleon saw three players selected on offense, six on defense and one on special teams.
Running back Jarrett Gerdeman was picked as a first team running back and a second team linebacker. Ben Bostelman was picked as a second team lineman and Jason Waisner was picked on the third team offensive line.
On defense, Justin Aldrich was selected as a team second defensive end. Wes Jeffries-Babcock was picked as a second team linebacker with Gerdeman. Zack Rosebrook was second team defensive back, while Tate Rubinstein was picked as a third team lineman and Tanner Rubinstein was picked as a third team defensive back.
Josh Mack was selected as the second team punter.
