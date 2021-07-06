championship.jpeg

The Napoleon 12U softball team claimed the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament championship over the weekend, finishing unbeaten while defeating Bryan in the tournament championship game. Pictured are players and coaches from the champion Napoleon team and the runner-up Bryan team.

 Photo courtesy Kara Miller

