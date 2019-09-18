At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Paulding, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25
Paulding (5-7, 1-3 NWC) - No statistics
Columbus Grove (7-4, 3-1 NWC) - Angel Schneider 11 kills; Alayna Ricker 7 kills, 5 digs; Cassie Heilman 7 kills, 4 digs; Lauren Benroth 6 aces, 7 digs; Meghan Blankenmeyer 8 kills; Emily Ridinger 9 digs; Becca Choi 3 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs.
At Edon
Edon def. Pettisville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Pettisville (6-4, 4-2 BBC) - Ryeana Klopfenstein 9-10 serving, 6 kills; Danielle King 8-9 serving, 9 kills; Mikayla Graber 9-11 serving, 15 assists; Anneli Shaw 12 digs; Megan King 4 kills; Xavia Borden 2-6 serving, 8 assists; Karsen Pursel 8-10 serving, 3 kills; Paris Coopshaw 2-3 serving, 9 digs.
Edon (5-6, 3-3 BBC) - Riley Bloir 2 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Brooklyn Morris 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 assist; Alea Brandt 4 blocks, 2 kills; Alex Jacoby 1 block, 1 assist, 5 kills; Zoe Maier 1 ace, 10 assists; Claire Radabaugh 1 block, 13 assists; 1 kill; Carlie Kiess 3 kills; Emily Kissinger 2 aces; Ashley Kaylor 2 aces.
Reserves: Edon won, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24.
