NAPOLEON — Taylor Strock dropped 18 points including a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe to lead Napoleon past Southview, 48-33.
Shae Pedroza chipped in with 12 points for the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 NLL).
Perry led the Cougars (4-2, 3-1 NLL) with 12 points.
SOUTHVIEW (33) — Merrell 8; Brown 4; Harris 4; Perry 12; Barnett 5. Totals 14-4-33.
NAPOLEON (48) — Rieger 5; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 12; Strock 18; E. Pedroza 4; Helberg 0; Ressler 7. Totals 18-5-48.
Three-point goals: Southview - Perry. Napoleon - Strock 3, S. Pedroza 2, Rieger, Ressler.
Southview 6 5 11 9 - 33
Napoleon 14 7 21 6 - 48
Evergreen 75, Whiteford, Mich. 29
METAMORA — Mady Peluso scored 15 points to lead Evergreen to a 75-29 victory over Whiteford.
Savannah Van Ostrand added 11 points for the Vikings (1-2) while Bekah Bowser and Jordan Lumbrezer each tallied 10 points.
Thomas powered the Bobcats (0-2) with eight points..
WHITEFORD (29) — Spradling 6; Thomas 2; Thomas 8; Bauman 2; Kohler 11. Totals 11-6-29.
EVERGREEN (75) — Ni. Brand 9; Van Ostrand 11; Peluso 15; Na. Brand 2; Woodring 4; Bowser 10; Radel 6; Foster 4; Keifer 4; Lumbrezer 10. Totals 27-13-75.
Three-point goals: Whiteford - Kohler. Evergreen - Peluso 2, Bowser 2, Lumbrezer.
Whiteford 9 13 1 6 - 29
Evergreen 11 21 22 21 - 75
Leipsic 45, Fort Jennings 36
FORT JENNINGS — Leipsic outscored Fort Jennings 13-11 in the final stanza to defeat Fort Jennings, 45-36.
Whitney Langhals scored 21 points for the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL) while Liz Scheckelhoff added 15.
Kristen Luersman paced the Musketeers (0-7, 0-2 PCL) with 14 points while going a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line.
LEIPSIC (45) — Langhals 21; Scheckelhoff 15; Schroeder 3; Berger 2; Hermiller 2; Haselman 2. Totals 19-6-45.
FORT JENNINGS (36) — Luersman 14; Foust 9; Wieging 8; Fitzpatrick 3; Dickman 2. Totals 13-9-36.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Foust. Fort Jennings - Langhals.
Leipsic 11 13 8 13 - 45
Fort Jennings 8 9 8 11 - 36
Fairview 49, Continental 44
SHERWOOD — Fairview edged out a 49-44 victory over Continental.
Carrie Zeedyk led the Apaches (4-2) with 16 points and five rebounds.
The Pirates fall to 3-3 on the season.
CONTINENTAL (44) — No stats.
FAIRVIEW (49) — Mealer 7; Baker 3; King 5; Ricica 8; Smith 1; Marshall 7; Mavis 4; Zeedyk 16.
Continental 12 6 14 12 - 44
Fairview 7 11 18 13 - 49
