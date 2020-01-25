Tinora 40, Holgate 23
HOLGATE — Marcus Grube scored 21 of Tinora's 40 points as the Rams defeated Holgate, 40-23.
Evan Willitzer added 10 points for Tinora (9-7, 3-1 GMC).
Bailey Sonnenberg led the Tigers (2-11, 0-4 GMC) with seven points.
TINORA (40) — Mar. Grube 21; Willitzer 10; Max Grube 0; Flory 0; Schafer 2; Rinkel 0; Cramer 2; Bohn 0; Bailey 3; Wolfrum 2. Totals 14-9-40.
HOLGATE (23) — Sonnenberg 7; Wenner 5; Thacker 0; Sparks 4; Hartman 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Hattemer 2; Medina 5. Totals 10-1-23.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Willitzer 2, Mar. Grube. Tinora - Sonnenberg, Medina.
Tinora 2 16 9 13 - 40
Holgate 4 2 4 13 - 23
Edgerton 49, Ayersville 36
AYERSVILLE — Edgerton used a 14-3 second quarter to build a lead and pull away from Ayersville for the 49-36 victory.
Logan Showalter paced the Bulldogs (8-6, 2-2 GMC) with 18 while Jaron Cape added 10 points.
Brayden Amoroso led the Pilots (5-8, 0-4 GMC) with 11 points.
EDGERTON (49) — Blue 1; Cape 5; Roth 0; Pahl 6; Ripke 0; Landel 5; Gary 8; Wolfe 1; Showalter 18. Totals 14-20-49.
AYERSVILLE (36) — Trevino 6; Calhoun 0; I. Eiden 6; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 11; L. Schlachter 2; McGuire 0; Okuley 5; Sherman 0; T. Schlachter 0; Brown 4; Cook 0; Clark 2. Totals 13-8-36.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape. Ayersville - Trevino, I. Eiden.
Edgerton 10 14 6 19 - 49
Ayersville 8 3 7 18 - 36
Pettisville 55, Hilltop 24
WEST UNITY — Graeme Jacoby poured in 24 points as Pettisville defeated Hilltop, 55-24.
Mitchell Avina added 11 points for the Blackbirds (11-3, 9-0 BBC).
Blake Funhouser led the Cadets (0-11, 0-8 BBC) with six points.
PETTISVILLE (55) — Avina 11; Zuver 4; John 2; Leppelmeier 8; Horning 4; Reynolds 2; Jacoby 24. Totals 25-10-55.
HILLTOP (24) — Funkhouser 6; Schlosser 2; McEwen 5; Jennings 3; Hoffman 3; Beres 3; Wyse 2. Totals 10-1-24.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Jennings, Hoffman, Beres. Rebounds: Pettisville 34, Hilltop 22. Turnovers: Pettisville 8, Hilltop 18.
Pettisville 6 17 17 15 - 55
Hilltop 6 7 9 2 - 24
Reserves: Pettisville, 44-33.
Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Celina 40
OTTAWA — Brennan Blevins scored 16 points including four three pointers to lead Ottawa-Glandorf past Celina, 84-40.
Owen Nichols added 15 for the Titans (14-0, 4-0 WBL) while Kamron Maag chipped in with 14.
Thobe led the Bulldogs (2-12, 2-3 WBL) with 10 points.
CELINA (40) — Duncan 7; Black 6; Wilson 6; Andrew 3; Stangler 2; Thobe 10; Risewehr 6. Totals 16-2-40.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (84) — Beach 10; Schomaeker 3; Blevins 16; Dean 6; Alt 2; Nichols 15; Westrick 12; Maag 14; Rieman 4; Schmenk 2. Totals 33-5-84.
Three-point goals: Celina - Duncan 2, Black 2, Andrew, Thobe. Ottawa-Glandorf - Maag 4, Blevins 4, Dean 2, Beach 2, Schomaeker. Rebounds: Celina 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (Nichols, Alt 4). Turnovers: Celina 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.
Celina 10 15 7 8 - 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 18 26 16 - 84
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 61-28.
Swanton 35, Patrick Henry 30 OT
SWANTON — Swanton pulled away in overtime to grab the 35-30 win over Patrick Henry.
Josh Vance and Andrew Thornton each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 NWOAL).
Jayden Schulze paced the Patriots (1-12, 0-3 NWOAL) with 10 points.
PATRICK HENRY (30) — Feehan 2; Seedorf 4; Schulze 10; Holloway 2; Crossland 7; Seemann 1; Rosengarten 4. Totals 11-4-30.
SWANTON (35) — Vance 12; Weigel 3; Betz 3; Bartlett 5; Thornton 12. Totals 10-14-35.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Schulze 3, Crossland. Swanton - Weigel. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 27 (Feehan, Crossland 6), Swanton 26 (Thornton 15). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 17, Swanton 10.
Patrick Henry 2 10 8 7 3 - 30
Swanton 9 11 0 7 8 - 35
Reserves: Swanton, 28-27.
North Central 58, Stryker 46
STRYKER — Jack Bailey scored 18 points to power North Central to a 58-46 victory over Stryker.
Alex Lehsten added 13 points while Landon Patten scored 12 for the Eagles (7-8, 5-4 BBC).
Spencer Clingaman posted 21 points for the Panthers (2-12, 2-7 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (58) — Bailey 18; C. Patten 0; Cruz 4;L. Patten 12; Williams 4; Turner 0; Hayes 7; Hicks 0; Lehsten 13; Burt 0. Totals 17-21-58.
STRYKER (46) — Huffman 4; Bauers 2; Treace 0; Holsopple 7; Weirauch 3; Ramon 3; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 3; Clingaman 21; Barnum 1; Sloan 2. Totals 18-5-46.
Three-point goals: North Central - Bailey 2, L. Patten. Stryker - Clingaman 3, Weirauch, Ramon.
North Central 16 13 12 17 - 58
Stryker 14 12 9 11 - 46
