Stryker 46, Holgate 36

STRYKER — Stryker rallied to score 25 points in the final quarter after trailing the entire game to pull out the victory over Holgate, 46-36.

Kaleb Hosopple led the Panthers (4-14) with 25 points.

Abe Kelly and Sam Medina each scored nine points for the Tigers (4-15).

HOLGATE (36) — Sonnenberg 8; Wenner 0; Sparks 0; Hatman 0; Kelly 9; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 8; Medina 9. Totals 12-7-36.

STRYKER (46) — Huffman 4; Bower 2; Holsopple 25; Weirauch 0; Ramon 2; Harris 0; Clingaman 9; Barnum 4. Totals 14-15-46.

Three-point goals: Holgate - Kelly 3, Sonnenberg 2. Stryker - Holsopple 2, Clingaman.

Holgate 5 11 9 11 - 36

Stryker 4 8 9 25 - 46

 

Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove moved to 17-0 (6-0 PCL) on the season after dispatching with Pandora-Gilboa, 71-39.

Blake Reynolds led the Bulldogs with 23 while Tayt Birnesser scored 17 points including three treys.

Walker Macke paced the Rockets (7-9, 2-3 PCL) with 21 points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (39) — Macke 21; Johnson 4; Krohn 0; Steiner 0; Miller 4; W. Huffman 3; E. Huffman 2; Biery 5. Totals 14-9-39.

COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Reynolds 23; Birnesser 17; Hopkins 0; Clement 6; Myers 2; Sautter 0; Schroeder 2; Macke 0; Halker 8; Smith 3; Bellman 2; Schneider 8. Totals 29-10-71.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Macke, W. Huffman. Columbus Grove - Birnesser 3.

Pandora-Gilboa 11 6 11 11 - 39

Columbus Grove 24 19 15 13 - 71

 

Delphos Jefferson 61, Fort Jennings 42

FORT JENNINGS — Delphos Jefferson overcame an 8-7 deficit after one to rally for a 29 point second quarter and cruised past Fort Jennings 61-43.

Ian Wannemacher and Hunter Mericle each scored 17 points for the Wildcats (9-9).

Evan Hoersten paced the Musketeers (2-18) with 14 while Carson Kazee scored 12 points.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (61) — Bailey 3; Teman 8; Wannemacher 17; Wiltsie 2; Herron 2; Hubert 1; Mericle 17; Rode 4; Long 7. Totals 22-10-61.

FORT JENNINGS (43) — Trentman 7; Kazee 12; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 2; Grote 5; Schulte 3; Suever 0. Totals 19-3-43.

Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson - Mericle 3, Wannemacher 2, Teman 2.

Delphos Jefferson 7 22 19 13 - 61

Fort Jennings 8 10 11 14 - 43

Girls

Miller City 59, Van Buren 52

VAN BUREN — Natalie Koenig scored her 1,000th career point to lead Miller City to a 59-52 victory over Van Buren.

Koenig scored 14 while Abi Lammers led the Wildcats (12-7) with 26 points.

Mady Parker paced the Black Knights (10-9) with 18 while Zoe Horne scored 10 points.

MILLER CITY (59) — Lammers 26; Teders 2; C. Hermiller 3; Koenig 14; L. Otto 2; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 3; Pfau 1; M. Otto 2. Totals 24-6-59.

VAN BUREN (52) — Tabler 2; Reineke 4; T. Pawlak 8; Durliat 6; Bishop 2; Parker 18; Horne 10; M. Pawlak 2. Totals 19-9-52.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Lammers 2, Koenig 2, L. Hermiller 2, C. Hermiller. Van Buren - Horne 3, T. Pawlak 2. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 10), Van Buren 25. Turnovers: Miller City 11, Van Buren 14.

Miller City 13 14 15 17 - 59

Van Buren 11 19 10 12 - 52

Reserves: Miller City, 44-23.

 

Leipsic 44, Antwerp 42

LEIPSIC — Leipsic had eight players in the scoring column as the Vikings rallied for a 44-42 win over Antwerp.

Liz Scheckelhoff and Langhals each scored 11 for the Vikings (11-8).

Asti Coppes and Karsyn Brumett each chipped in with 12 points for the Archers (8-11).

ANTWERP (42) — Coppes 12; Recker 0; Reinhart 0; Schuette 3; DeVore 2; Gomez 5; Brumett 12; Oberlin 8. Totals 15-6-42.

LEIPSIC (44) — Scheckelhoff 11; Kirkendall 2; Berger 5; M. Hermiller 6; Langhals 11; Giron 3; Martines 3; J. Hermiller 3. Totals 14-12-44.

Three-point goals: Antwerp - Brumett 4, Gomez, Schuette. Leipsic - Berger, Langhals, Martines, Giron. 

Antwerp 9 9 16 8 - 42

Leipsic 7 9 14 14 - 44

 

