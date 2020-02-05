Stryker 46, Holgate 36
STRYKER — Stryker rallied to score 25 points in the final quarter after trailing the entire game to pull out the victory over Holgate, 46-36.
Kaleb Hosopple led the Panthers (4-14) with 25 points.
Abe Kelly and Sam Medina each scored nine points for the Tigers (4-15).
HOLGATE (36) — Sonnenberg 8; Wenner 0; Sparks 0; Hatman 0; Kelly 9; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 8; Medina 9. Totals 12-7-36.
STRYKER (46) — Huffman 4; Bower 2; Holsopple 25; Weirauch 0; Ramon 2; Harris 0; Clingaman 9; Barnum 4. Totals 14-15-46.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Kelly 3, Sonnenberg 2. Stryker - Holsopple 2, Clingaman.
Holgate 5 11 9 11 - 36
Stryker 4 8 9 25 - 46
Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove moved to 17-0 (6-0 PCL) on the season after dispatching with Pandora-Gilboa, 71-39.
Blake Reynolds led the Bulldogs with 23 while Tayt Birnesser scored 17 points including three treys.
Walker Macke paced the Rockets (7-9, 2-3 PCL) with 21 points.
PANDORA-GILBOA (39) — Macke 21; Johnson 4; Krohn 0; Steiner 0; Miller 4; W. Huffman 3; E. Huffman 2; Biery 5. Totals 14-9-39.
COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Reynolds 23; Birnesser 17; Hopkins 0; Clement 6; Myers 2; Sautter 0; Schroeder 2; Macke 0; Halker 8; Smith 3; Bellman 2; Schneider 8. Totals 29-10-71.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Macke, W. Huffman. Columbus Grove - Birnesser 3.
Pandora-Gilboa 11 6 11 11 - 39
Columbus Grove 24 19 15 13 - 71
Delphos Jefferson 61, Fort Jennings 42
FORT JENNINGS — Delphos Jefferson overcame an 8-7 deficit after one to rally for a 29 point second quarter and cruised past Fort Jennings 61-43.
Ian Wannemacher and Hunter Mericle each scored 17 points for the Wildcats (9-9).
Evan Hoersten paced the Musketeers (2-18) with 14 while Carson Kazee scored 12 points.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (61) — Bailey 3; Teman 8; Wannemacher 17; Wiltsie 2; Herron 2; Hubert 1; Mericle 17; Rode 4; Long 7. Totals 22-10-61.
FORT JENNINGS (43) — Trentman 7; Kazee 12; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 2; Grote 5; Schulte 3; Suever 0. Totals 19-3-43.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson - Mericle 3, Wannemacher 2, Teman 2.
Delphos Jefferson 7 22 19 13 - 61
Fort Jennings 8 10 11 14 - 43
Girls
Miller City 59, Van Buren 52
VAN BUREN — Natalie Koenig scored her 1,000th career point to lead Miller City to a 59-52 victory over Van Buren.
Koenig scored 14 while Abi Lammers led the Wildcats (12-7) with 26 points.
Mady Parker paced the Black Knights (10-9) with 18 while Zoe Horne scored 10 points.
MILLER CITY (59) — Lammers 26; Teders 2; C. Hermiller 3; Koenig 14; L. Otto 2; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 3; Pfau 1; M. Otto 2. Totals 24-6-59.
VAN BUREN (52) — Tabler 2; Reineke 4; T. Pawlak 8; Durliat 6; Bishop 2; Parker 18; Horne 10; M. Pawlak 2. Totals 19-9-52.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Lammers 2, Koenig 2, L. Hermiller 2, C. Hermiller. Van Buren - Horne 3, T. Pawlak 2. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 10), Van Buren 25. Turnovers: Miller City 11, Van Buren 14.
Miller City 13 14 15 17 - 59
Van Buren 11 19 10 12 - 52
Reserves: Miller City, 44-23.
Leipsic 44, Antwerp 42
LEIPSIC — Leipsic had eight players in the scoring column as the Vikings rallied for a 44-42 win over Antwerp.
Liz Scheckelhoff and Langhals each scored 11 for the Vikings (11-8).
Asti Coppes and Karsyn Brumett each chipped in with 12 points for the Archers (8-11).
ANTWERP (42) — Coppes 12; Recker 0; Reinhart 0; Schuette 3; DeVore 2; Gomez 5; Brumett 12; Oberlin 8. Totals 15-6-42.
LEIPSIC (44) — Scheckelhoff 11; Kirkendall 2; Berger 5; M. Hermiller 6; Langhals 11; Giron 3; Martines 3; J. Hermiller 3. Totals 14-12-44.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Brumett 4, Gomez, Schuette. Leipsic - Berger, Langhals, Martines, Giron.
Antwerp 9 9 16 8 - 42
Leipsic 7 9 14 14 - 44
