A public celebration to honor the life of Hobie Krouse will be held Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Montpelier High School.
Many speakers will be on hand to honor the life of the former football coach, including Lynn Oberlin, Kelby Brown, Tom Harrington, Kim Hopkins, John Cameron, Jim Cameron, John Downey, Dr. Steven Bumb and Mike Heilshorn, to name a few.
