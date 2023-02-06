OTTAWA — Defiance took to the road in Western Buckeye League wrestling action and earned a 39-18 dual win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.
Viktor Jurcevich (126), Spencer Thompson (175) and Luke Walz (190) each earned wins by pin while Carvelle Tracy won 19-2 at 132 and Michael Walz was a 17-8 winner at 138 over Justice Pope.
The Bulldogs will now turn their focus towards Saturday’s WBL Championships at Elida before concluding their league dual slate on Valentine’s Day at home against Lima Bath.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance 39, Ottawa-Glandorf 18
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Kendal Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Jaxon Hunter; 132 — Carvelle Tracy (D) tech. fall Benji Barnes, 19-2; 138 — Michael Walz (D) major dec. Justice Pope, 17-8; 144 — Trevor Tressler (D) won by forfeit; 150 — Double forfeit; 157 — Double forfeit; 165 — Griffin Beckett (OG) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:08; 175 — Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Brodie Kuhlman, 3:29; 190 — Luke Walz (D) pinned Jayden Guerra, 1:43; 215 — Evan Cox (OG) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:52; 285 — Austin Haley (OG) pinned Alex Hinojosa, 3:09.
