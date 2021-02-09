Defiance was able to score a dual meet win the in the WBL as the Bulldogs beat Ottawa-Glandorf 60-6 on Monday.

Beau Hesselschwardt (138), Alex Francis (152) and Dominic Tracy (160) all won by pinfall for the Bulldogs.

At Defiance

Defiance 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

106 – double forfeit; 113 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 – Jackson Fortman (D) won by forfeit; 132 – Viktor Jurcevich (D) won by forfeit; 138 – Beau Hesselschwardt (D) p. Justice Pope, 5:30; 145 – Angel Rosales (O-G) p. Nikita Hoeffel, 2:48; 152 – Alex Francis (D) p. Braydon Hernandez, 2:57; 160 – Dominic Tracy (D) p. Clay Inkrott, 1:47; 170 – Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 182 – Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 195 – double forfeit; 220 – Ashton Rose (D) won by forfeit; 285 – double forfeit.

Correction

In Saturday’s edition of The Crescent-News, it was reported that Tyler Martin of Fairview won the 285 pound title in the GMC tournament over Jacob Graham of Wayne Trace. Graham won the match over Martin in a pin in 5:05.

Also, it was reported Wayne Trace finished with 196.5 points when they had 202.5 points.

Recommended for you

Load comments