Arcghbold split dual matches on Monday, besting Paulding 45-9 and falling to Columbus Grove, 48-23.
Against the Panthers, Andrew Francis, Wyat Ripke and Carson Meyer all scored pins.
Rusty Short, John Yoder, Hayden Dickman and Francis won by pinfall against the Bulldogs.
Archbold 45, Paulding 9
106 – double forfeit 113 – double forfeit. 120 – Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit. 126 – double forfeit. 132 – Wyatt Ritta (A) won by forfeit. 138 – double forfeit. 145 – Dawson Lamb (P) dec. Rusty Short, 6-1. 152 – Andrew Francis (A) p. Brody Fisher, 1:02. 160 – Josh Nofzinger (A) dec. JB Rickels, 9-8. 170 – Timmy Epple (P) won by forfeit. 182 – Wyat Ripke (A) p. Cayden Breier, 1:07. 195 – Carson Meyer (A) p. Dillon Shough, 1:15. 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) won by forfeit. 285 – Spencer Simon (A) won by forfeit.
Columbus Grove 48, Archbold 33
106 – Jevin Langhals (CG) won by forfeit. 113 – Ethan Beam (CG) won by forfeit. 120 – Zane Stechschulte (CG) p. Jordan Rodriguez, 2:31. 126 – Trever Wynkoop (CG) won by forfeit. 132 – Wyatt Watt (CG) p. Wyatt Ritta, 3:03. 138 – Austin Andrews (CG) won by forfeit. 145 – Rusty Short (A) p. Logan Mershman, 4:31. 152 – Andrew Francis (A) p. Landen Schroeder, 2:00. 160 – Josh Nofzinger (A) tech fall Dillon Bryan, 15-0. 170 – Justin Flanders (CG) won by forfeit. 182 – John Yoder (A) p. Jordan Vogt, 3:23. 195 – Carson Meyer (A) md. Ezra Jones, 11-2. 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) p. Andrew Schafer, 3:50. 285 – Jeff Meyer (CG) p. Spencer Simon, 1:36.
