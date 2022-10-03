LIMA — Wayne Trace notched its 13th win of the season in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep over Bath on Monday as they now eye a crucial GMC matchup with Fairview on Tuesday.
The Raiders (13-4, 4-0 GMC) and Apaches (15-2, 4-0 GMC) will battle it out in a contest of which the winner would sit all alone in first place in the conference with two games left to play.
On Monday, though, Gracie Shepherd and Sydnee Sinn got it done up front for the Raiders in their win over the Wildcats. Sinn led with 12 kills while Shepherd got nine. Shepherd led the team in digs with 14 while Sinn was second with 10. Paige Alber led the way in assists with 21.
At Lima Bath
Wayne Trace def. Lima Bath, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Wayne Trace (13-4) — Gracie Shepherd 9 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs; Harper Myers 7 kills; Kacy Hornish 15 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs; Kaitlin Slade 2 aces, 7 digs; Lexi Moore 5 kills; Macy Doster 9 digs; Paige Alber 21 assists, 2 aces; Sydnee Sinn 12 kills, 10 digs; Torree Sinn 8 kills, 2 blocks.
Lima Bath (5-14) — No statistics.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-15, 25-23.
At Continental
Continental def. Antwerp, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Antwerp (6-11) — No statistics.
Continental (7-12) — Delaney Bowers 15 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Teaghan McDougle 29 assists, 10 digs; Lauren Williams 6 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces; Rhaegan Marshall 11 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Logan 12 digs, 2 aces.
Reserves: Antwerp won.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Maumee, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Maumee (7-10) — No statistics.
Archbold (14-2) — Keely Culler 18 kills, 6 aces, 16 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 12 kills, 7 aces, 20 assists; Ella Bowman 6 kills, Olivia Liechty 3 kills; Aubrey Eicher 3 aces; Miley Gericke 2 aces.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Montpelier, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Montpelier (3-14) — Kelsie Bumb 6 kills, 10 assists, 24 digs, 5 aces; Jada Uribes 5 kills; Emily Manisaeng 4 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Uyttenhove 16 digs; Aleigha Hillard 15 digs.
Liberty Center (8-9) — No statistics.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-18, 25-22.
At Bluffton
Bluffton def. Patrick Henry 25-13, 25-10, 25-14
Patrick Henry (6-10) — Megan Meyer 5 kills; Paige Boyer 7 assists; Addie Schwab 11 digs; Allie Arnos 3 blocks.
Bluffton (12-7) — No statistics.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22.
