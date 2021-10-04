Tinora volleyball earned their 13th win of the season with a sweep over Southview on Monday. Ayersville fell at the hands of Ottoville in three.
Brooklyn Reineke led the Rams notching 23 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and going 13-of-13 from the serve line. Quinn Horn led the team in kills with 17 while also adding 10 digs. Emma Chafins led the team with 13 digs.
Ayersville dropped their sixth contest of the season in a three-set loss to Ottoville.
Taylor Craft led the Pilots with 10 blocks and eight kills. Mabel McGuire added 10 digs and 11 assists.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Sylvania Southview 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Tinora (13-4) - Makenna Reetz 6 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 11 digs, 7 kills, 13/13 serving, 23 assists; Emma Chafins 5 kills, 13 digs, 13/14 serving, 13/13 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 11 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 5 digs; Quinn Horn 17 kills, 10 digs; Emma Cramer 7 digs, 18/20 serving.
Sylvania Southview (4-15) - No statistics
Reserves: Southview 25-20, 25-20.
At Ottoville
Ottoville def. Ayersville 25-17, 25-16, 25-12
Ottoville (12-5) - Elise Kramer 12 kills, 12 digs; Tara Heitmeyer 7 kills, 6 blocks; Erica Thorbann 30 assists.
Ayersville (10-6) - Mabel McGuire 10 digs, 11 assists; Taylor Craft 10 blocks, 8 kills, 2 aces; Alyssa Burke 6 blocks.
Reserves: Ayersville 27-25, 25-17.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Lima Bath 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Wayne Trace (11-6) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 5 aces; Kacy Hornish 12 assists; Rachel Stoller 16 kills; Sydnee Sinn 10 kills; Paige Alber 21 assists.
Lima Bath (7-11) - No statistics
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-12
At Montpelier
Liberty Center def. Montpelier 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Liberty Center (5-14) - No statistics
Montpelier (8-9) - Ariel Page 9 kills, 4 blocks; Chelsea McCord 9 kills; Kelsie Bumb 22 assists; Cadey Hillard 18 digs. A
At Patrick Henry
Bluffton def. Patrick Henry 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Bluffton (11-7) — Kylie Stackhouse 25 kills; Ayla Grandey 18 kills; Skyler Scoles 51 assists; Kylie Monday 19 digs; Sophie Bricker 12 digs; Avery Talavinia 10 digs, Avery Talavinia 4 aces.
Patrick Henry (5-10) — Baylor McGraw 11 digs; Karsyn Weber 4 aces; Kelsey Smith 7 kills, 4 aces; Whitney Johnson 12 assists.
Reserves: Patrick Henry 25-11, 25-20
At Edon
Edon def. Fayette 25-10, 25-4, 25-11
Edon (9-6, 4-0 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 7 kills, 7 aces; Olivia Mitchell 7 digs; Ashley Kaylor 5 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills; Emma Hickman 18 assists; Kerrin Towers 6 aces.
Fayette (0-10, 0-4 BBC) - No statistics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.