Tinora volleyball earned their 13th win of the season with a sweep over Southview on Monday. Ayersville fell at the hands of Ottoville in three.

Brooklyn Reineke led the Rams notching 23 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and going 13-of-13 from the serve line. Quinn Horn led the team in kills with 17 while also adding 10 digs. Emma Chafins led the team with 13 digs.

Ayersville dropped their sixth contest of the season in a three-set loss to Ottoville.

Taylor Craft led the Pilots with 10 blocks and eight kills. Mabel McGuire added 10 digs and 11 assists.

At Tinora

Tinora def. Sylvania Southview 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Tinora (13-4) - Makenna Reetz 6 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 11 digs, 7 kills, 13/13 serving, 23 assists; Emma Chafins 5 kills, 13 digs, 13/14 serving, 13/13 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 11 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 5 digs; Quinn Horn 17 kills, 10 digs; Emma Cramer 7 digs, 18/20 serving.

Sylvania Southview (4-15) - No statistics

Reserves: Southview 25-20, 25-20.

At Ottoville

Ottoville def. Ayersville 25-17, 25-16, 25-12

Ottoville (12-5) - Elise Kramer 12 kills, 12 digs; Tara Heitmeyer 7 kills, 6 blocks; Erica Thorbann 30 assists.

Ayersville (10-6) - Mabel McGuire 10 digs, 11 assists; Taylor Craft 10 blocks, 8 kills, 2 aces; Alyssa Burke 6 blocks.

Reserves: Ayersville 27-25, 25-17.

At Wayne Trace

Wayne Trace def. Lima Bath 25-16, 25-14, 25-16

Wayne Trace (11-6) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 5 aces; Kacy Hornish 12 assists; Rachel Stoller 16 kills; Sydnee Sinn 10 kills; Paige Alber 21 assists.

Lima Bath (7-11) - No statistics

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-12

At Montpelier

Liberty Center def. Montpelier 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Liberty Center (5-14) - No statistics

Montpelier (8-9) - Ariel Page 9 kills, 4 blocks; Chelsea McCord 9 kills; Kelsie Bumb 22 assists; Cadey Hillard 18 digs. A

At Patrick Henry

Bluffton def. Patrick Henry 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Bluffton (11-7) — Kylie Stackhouse 25 kills; Ayla Grandey 18 kills; Skyler Scoles 51 assists; Kylie Monday 19 digs; Sophie Bricker 12 digs; Avery Talavinia 10 digs, Avery Talavinia 4 aces.

Patrick Henry (5-10) — Baylor McGraw 11 digs; Karsyn Weber 4 aces; Kelsey Smith 7 kills, 4 aces; Whitney Johnson 12 assists.

Reserves: Patrick Henry 25-11, 25-20

At Edon

Edon def. Fayette 25-10, 25-4, 25-11

Edon (9-6, 4-0 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 7 kills, 7 aces; Olivia Mitchell 7 digs; Ashley Kaylor 5 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills; Emma Hickman 18 assists; Kerrin Towers 6 aces.

Fayette (0-10, 0-4 BBC) - No statistics

