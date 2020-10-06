SYLVANIA — Tinora made the trip to Southview but came up short, falling in three games to one of the top teams in the Northern Lakes League on Monday.
Quinn Horn led the Rams (14-4) with nine kills.
At Southview
Sylvania Southview def. Tinora 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Tinora (14-4) – Brooklyn Reineke 9 digs, 2 aces, 14 assists; Emma Chafins 7 digs, 2 kills; Makenna Reetz 1 dig; Quinn Horn 9 kills, 5 digs; Tristen Norden 11 digs, 10 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 5 digs, 1 ace; Sara Stark 2 digs; Tori Morlock 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 8 kills, 1 ace.
Southview (13-4) – No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora won 25-12, 21-25, 25-20.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Hicksville 26-28, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
Hicksville (10-5) – Molly Crall 11 kills, 20 digsl Avery Slattery 5 kills; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills; Kennedy Phillips 22 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Aubrie Baird 15 digs, 3 aces.
Paulding (12-3) — Sadie Estle 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Leigha Egnor 11 kills, 5 blocks, 6 aces, 9 digs; Jalynn Parrett 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 13 digs; Maggie Manz 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 aces; Claire Schwaller 38 assists, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace, 8 digs; Janae Pease 19 digs.
Reserves: Paulding won, 25-21, 25-23.
At Continental
Antwerp def. Continental 25-14, 25-23, 25-20
Antwerp (9-8) – Lydia Butzin 2 aces, 7 digs; Molly Reinhart 2 aces, 13 digs; Madison Ruen 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists; Maddie Smith 1 ace, 4 digs; Faith Nestleroad 11 kills; Grace Schuette 4 kills; Astianna Coppes 13 kills, 2 blocks; Lydia Brewer 4 kills, 23 assists, 17 digs; Heaven Bruce 1 kill; Madyson Bauer 7 digs.
Continental (6-13) – Madelyn Potts 27 digs, 4 kills, 1 block; Tygre Troyer 14 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Catelyn Etter 12 digs, 6 kills, 17 assists, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Delaney Bowers 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Annika Bowers 14 digs, 1 ace.
Reserves: Antwerp won, 24-26, 25-17, 25-8.
At Lima Bath
Lima Bath def. Wayne Trace 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Wayne Trace (6-11) – Paige Alber 4 aces, 10 assists; Gracie Shepherd 3 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Katrina Stoller 3 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Sanderson 1 ace, 7 digs; Morgan Hefner 3 kills, 1 block; Rachel Stoller 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Tiffany Sinn 1 kill, 1 block, 6 digs; Kacy Hornish 17 assists, 2 digs; Natalie Schultz 3 digs.
Lima Bath (5-10) – no statistics.
Reserves: Wayne Trace won 26-24, 25-11.
At Bluffton
Bluffton def. Patrick Henry 25-20, 25-16, 28-26
Patrick Henry (6-9) - No statistics.
Bluffton (11-5) – Kylie Stackhouse 21 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Schwab 13 kills, 13 digs; Haelyn Bischoff 5 kills; Skylar Scoles 37 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces; Kylie Monday 11 digs; Cara Young 2 aces; Cora Bischoff 2 blocks.
Reserves: Bluffton won.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Montpelier 25-10, 25-20, 25-20
Montpelier (3-11) – Chelsea McCord 6 kills; Ariel Page 5 kills; Jessi Bumb 4 kills, 13 assists.
Liberty Center (7-11) — no statistics.
Reserves: Liberty Center won.
At Stryker
Holgate def. Stryker 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-10
Holgate (1-16) — No statistics.
Stryker (6-11) – Emma Fulk 10 kills, 10 digs; Bri Breier 8 kills; Kinsey Myers 6 kills, 10 assists, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 11 assists; Sage Woolace 52 digs; Caitlyn Lyons 10 digs.
Reserves: Holgate won, 25-21, 25-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.