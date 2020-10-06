SYLVANIA — Tinora made the trip to Southview but came up short, falling in three games to one of the top teams in the Northern Lakes League on Monday.

Quinn Horn led the Rams (14-4) with nine kills.

At Southview

Sylvania Southview def. Tinora 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Tinora (14-4) – Brooklyn Reineke 9 digs, 2 aces, 14 assists; Emma Chafins 7 digs, 2 kills; Makenna Reetz 1 dig; Quinn Horn 9 kills, 5 digs; Tristen Norden 11 digs, 10 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 5 digs, 1 ace; Sara Stark 2 digs; Tori Morlock 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 8 kills, 1 ace.

Southview (13-4) – No statistics.

Reserves: Tinora won 25-12, 21-25, 25-20.

At Paulding

Paulding def. Hicksville 26-28, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18

Hicksville (10-5) – Molly Crall 11 kills, 20 digsl Avery Slattery 5 kills; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills; Kennedy Phillips 22 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Aubrie Baird 15 digs, 3 aces.

Paulding (12-3) — Sadie Estle 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Leigha Egnor 11 kills, 5 blocks, 6 aces, 9 digs; Jalynn Parrett 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 13 digs; Maggie Manz 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 aces; Claire Schwaller 38 assists, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace, 8 digs; Janae Pease 19 digs.

Reserves: Paulding won, 25-21, 25-23.

At Continental

Antwerp def. Continental 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

Antwerp (9-8) – Lydia Butzin 2 aces, 7 digs; Molly Reinhart 2 aces, 13 digs; Madison Ruen 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists; Maddie Smith 1 ace, 4 digs; Faith Nestleroad 11 kills; Grace Schuette 4 kills; Astianna Coppes 13 kills, 2 blocks; Lydia Brewer 4 kills, 23 assists, 17 digs; Heaven Bruce 1 kill; Madyson Bauer 7 digs.

Continental (6-13) – Madelyn Potts 27 digs, 4 kills, 1 block; Tygre Troyer 14 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Catelyn Etter 12 digs, 6 kills, 17 assists, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Delaney Bowers 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Annika Bowers 14 digs, 1 ace.

Reserves: Antwerp won, 24-26, 25-17, 25-8.

At Lima Bath

Lima Bath def. Wayne Trace 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

Wayne Trace (6-11) – Paige Alber 4 aces, 10 assists; Gracie Shepherd 3 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Katrina Stoller 3 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Sanderson 1 ace, 7 digs; Morgan Hefner 3 kills, 1 block; Rachel Stoller 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Tiffany Sinn 1 kill, 1 block, 6 digs; Kacy Hornish 17 assists, 2 digs; Natalie Schultz 3 digs.

Lima Bath (5-10) – no statistics.

Reserves: Wayne Trace won 26-24, 25-11.

At Bluffton

Bluffton def. Patrick Henry 25-20, 25-16, 28-26

Patrick Henry (6-9) - No statistics.

Bluffton (11-5) – Kylie Stackhouse 21 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Schwab 13 kills, 13 digs; Haelyn Bischoff 5 kills; Skylar Scoles 37 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces; Kylie Monday 11 digs; Cara Young 2 aces; Cora Bischoff 2 blocks.

Reserves: Bluffton won.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center def. Montpelier 25-10, 25-20, 25-20

Montpelier (3-11) – Chelsea McCord 6 kills; Ariel Page 5 kills; Jessi Bumb 4 kills, 13 assists.

Liberty Center (7-11) — no statistics.

Reserves: Liberty Center won.

At Stryker

Holgate def. Stryker 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-10

Holgate (1-16) — No statistics.

Stryker (6-11) – Emma Fulk 10 kills, 10 digs; Bri Breier 8 kills; Kinsey Myers 6 kills, 10 assists, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 11 assists; Sage Woolace 52 digs; Caitlyn Lyons 10 digs.

Reserves: Holgate won, 25-21, 25-12.

Load comments