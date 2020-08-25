PAULDING — Paulding made it two-for-two in the season's first two matches under new head coach Sydney Collins as the Panthers rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to down visiting Van Wert on Monday in five sets.
Jalynn Parrett (17 kills), Sadie Estle (13) and Leigha Egnor (11) all eclipsed double digits in kills for the Panthers. Claire Schweller added 31 assists while Egnor added five aces.
"We have really worked on their endurance and being able to push through that tough fourth and fifth set," said Collins. "This team is full of passionate players and they proved tonight they have what it takes to finish strong."
At Paulding
Paulding def. Van Wert, 15-25, 25-11, 12-25, 25-19, 15-7
Van Wert (0-1) - No statistics.
Paulding (2-0) - Jalynn Parrett 17 kills, 12 digs, 12-13 serving; Sadie Estle 13 kills, 4 digs, 14-15 serving; Leigha Egnor 11 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces, 27-28 serving; Claire Schweller 31 assists, 19-20 serving; Janae Pease 22 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-8, 25-22.
At Ayersville
Leipsic def. Ayersville, 25-10, 25-14, 25-7
Leipsic (1-0) - Liz Scheckelhoff 12 kills, 19-21 hitting, 9 blocks; Serenity Siefker 26 assists, 3 aces, 12-13 serving, 43-43 setting; Peyton Heitmeyer 17 digs, 5 kills; Marisa Hermiller 14-15 serving, 6 kills, 6 assists, 20-21 setting, 10-12 hitting; Kasey Brough 5 kills, 9-12 hitting, 13-15 serving; Jocie Hermiller 8 digs; Ava Henry 4 kills, 9-10 serving.
Ayersville (0-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Leipsic, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22.
At Montpelier
Edgerton def. Montpelier, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
Edgerton (1-0) - Sadie Walther 12 kills, 2 blocks; Noelle Ritter 7 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs; Kaytlann Timbrook 4 kills, 5 aces; Rylei Moreno 13 assists; Brianna Wickerham 20 digs; Taylor Smith 13 digs, 11 assists.
Montpelier (0-1) - Ariel Page 7 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Chloe Bard 5 kills, 6 aces; Cadey Hilliard 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Jessi Bumb 18 assists.
Reserves: Montpelier, 25-19, 25-12.
At Fayette
Delta def. Fayette, 25-23, 25-10, 26-24
Delta (2-0) - No statistics.
Fayette (0-1) - No statistics.
At Stryker
Stryker def. Evergreen, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
Evergreen (0-2) - No statistics.
Stryker (1-1) - Brianna Breier 9-9 hitting, 5 kills; Kinsey Myers 12-16 hitting, 4 kills, 11 assists, 9-9 serving, 3 aces; Haylee Fulk 13 digs, 5 assists; Lexi Roth 19-19 serving, 2 aces; Sage Woolace 20 digs, 10-11 serving, 2 aces.
Reserves: Evergreen, 25-17, 25-23.
