VAN WERT — After downing Van Wert 25-18 in the first set, Paulding came up short in the next three sets in a season-opening setback to the host Cougars on Monday.
Carlea Kuckuck had 11 kills and a pair of blocks in the loss for Paulding while Joce Parrett and Elli Barton added nine kills and two aces each. Janae Pease added eight kills and 16 digs.
“We were missing one of our key varsity players tonight and that definitely hurt us,” said Paulding coach Sydney Collins. “Katie Beckman is smart and consistent and that is where we lacked on the court this evening. We made lots of offensive errors and got down on ourselves.We just didn’t have enough in us to push through for that win.”
At Edgerton, Montpelier battled back from a 2-1 set deficit to win 25-21 and 16-14 in a five-set victory over the host Bulldogs.
Ariel Page’s 17 kills led the way for the Locos while Chelsea McCord had 11 kills and 16 digs.
At Van Wert
Van Wert def. Paulding, 18-25, 27-25, 28-26, 25-21
Paulding (0-1) — Carlea Kuckuck 11 kills, 2 blocks, 10-11 serving; Joce Parrett 9 kills, 2 aces, 10-10 serve, 5 digs; Elli Barton 9 kills, 10-10 serve, 2 aces; Janae Pease 8 kills, 16 digs, 16-16 serve receive; Maci Kauser 19 digs, 30-33 serve receive; Claire Schweller 42 assists.
Van Wert (1-0) — No statistics.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-16, 25-22.
At Edgerton
Montpelier def. Edgerton, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14
Montpelier (1-0) — Ariel Page 17 kills; Chelsea McCord 11 kills, 16 digs; Cadey Hilliard 25 digs; Kelsie Bumb 26 assists.
Edgerton (0-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Montpelier won.
At North Baltimore
Evergreen def. North Baltimore, 25-23, 17-25, 25-11, 15-25, 15-12.
Evergreen (1-0) — No statistics.
North Baltimore (0-1) — No statistics.
