ANTWERP — Hilltop suffered its first loss since its season opener as Antwerp snapped the Cadets’ 10-match win streak and six-match sweep streak with a 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 on Monday in area volleyball action.
Gabby Rodriguez racked up 17 kills and 18 digs in the setback for Hilltop while Jayma Bailey added nine kills and 15 digs.
In other local play, Hicksville’s Molly Crall tallied 16 kills, 18 digs and four blocks to lead the charge as the Aces rallied from a 2-0 set deficit to claim a five-set win over host Toledo Christian. Avery Slattery had 11 kills, five blocks and three aces to help the cause as Hicksville nabbed its fifth straight win and 10th in the last 11 matches.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Hilltop, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Hilltop (10-2) - Jayma Bailey 11-12 serving, 12-16 serve receive, 15 digs, 36-39 hitting, 9 kills; Alex Horton 17-18 serving, 6 kills; Ray Saunders 13-13 serving, 23-24 serve receive, 10 digs; Joscelyn Layman 9-10 serving, 9 digs, 45-48 setting, 11 assists; Jozlyn Jones 3 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 11-13 serving, 13-15 serve receive, 18 digs, 41-51 hitting, 17 kills; Mia Hancock 15-16 serve receive, 22-23 hitting, 5 kills; Alyssa Momyer 13-13 serve receive; Kacy Connolly 15-16 serving, 4 digs, 82-84 setting, 23 assists; Libbie Baker 12-18 hitting, 3 kills.
Antwerp (5-11) - No statistics.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-18, 25-14.
At Toledo Christian
Hicksville def. Toledo Christian, 27-29, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-8
Hicksville (11-3) — Molly Crall 16 kills, 2 aces, 18 digs, 4 blocks; Avery Slattery 11 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Aubrie Baird 35 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Lynae Poling 9 kills, 3 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 6 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Ronnie Vasquez 3 aces, 7 digs; Izzie Smith 2 aces, 8 digs; Sydney Bland 10 digs; Macie Eicher 5 digs.
Toledo Christian (6-5) - No statistics.
Reserves: Toledo Christian won.
At Montpelier
Ayersville def. Montpelier, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13
Ayersville (10-4) — Mabel McGuire 14 assists, 8 digs; Maci Froelich 12 kills, 4 aces; Taylor Waldron 11 digs, 4 aces, 12 digs; Taylor Craft 18 digs, 11 kills, 5 aces; Cassidy Hench 12 digs, 14 assists.
Montpelier (6-7) — Ariel Page 12 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Chelsea McCord 23 digs.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-8, 25-12.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Delta, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Delta (2-12) — No statistics.
Paulding (4-9) — Joce Parrett 11 kills, 6 digs; Carlea Kuckuck 7 kills, 2 aces, 17-17 serving, 8 digs; Claire Schweller 4 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs; Katie Beckman 4 kills, 13 assists, 14-14 serving, 5 digs; Janae Pease 3 kills, 3 aces, 20-20 serving, 12 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-21, 25-19.
At Stryker
Wauseon def. Stryker, 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-13
Wauseon (11-4) — No statistics.
Stryker (5-10) — Brianna Breier 19-20 hitting, 10 kills; Emma Fulk 29-33 hitting, 8 kills, 19 digs; Haylee Fulk 16 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 9 assists; Sage Woolace 36 digs, 21-21 serving.
At Swanton
Swanton def. North Central 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 31-29
North Central (12-4) - Kendal Bonney 16 kills, 6 blocks, 16 assists, 15 digs; Madison Brown 11 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Macie Gendron 5 kills, 6 blocks; Alexia Miller 9 digs, 6 assists.
Swanton (14-1) - No statistics.
