HICKSVILLE — Already the career kills leader entering the season, Hicksville senior Molly Crall became the first-ever Ace to record 1,000 career kills in a standout effort Monday evening in the Aces’ three-set sweep of visiting Stryker.
Crall racked up 18 kills, six assists and seven digs in the win for Hicksville, with the 14th kill marking the four-digit feat for the program.
Crall now has 309 more kills than the second-highest player on the all-time kill list at Hicksville. Lynae Poling and Aubrie Baird each had seven kills in the victory.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Stryker, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23
Stryker (4-7) — Emma Fulk 22-24 hitting, 6 kills, 9 digs; Gabby Ramon 9-11 hitting, 3 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 5; Adysen Andres 6 assists; Sage Woolace 19 digs, 9-10 serving.
Hicksville (7-2) — Molly Crall 18 kills, 6 assists, 7 digs; Aubrie Baird 29 assists, 7 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Lynae Poling 7 kills; Lindsay Bergman 6 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Elise Baldwin 4 kills; Martina Vasquez 4 assists; Delaney Johnson 11 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-20, 25-20.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Montpelier, 25-9, 25-9, 25-13
Montpelier (1-10) — Lydia Stimpfle 11 digs; Kelsie Bumb 6 digs, 7 assists; Jada Uribes 3 kills; Emily Manisaeng 3 kills; Aleigha Hillard 3 kills.
Fairview (11-2) — Carrie Zeedyk 4 digs; Aubrey Hammer 5 kills, 10-10 hitting, 2 aces, 7 digs; Haley Hammer 31 assists, 4 digs; Zoe Appel 3 kills, 11-13 serving, 5 digs; Kelly Crites 10 kills, 19-20 hitting, 6 aces, 17-18 serving, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Paige Ricica 11 kills, 15-16 hitting, 5 aces, 25-27 serving, 8 digs, 12-12 serve receive.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-12, 25-17.
At Ayersville
Leipsic def. Ayersville, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11
Leipsic (10-3) — No statistics.
Ayersville (6-7) — No statistics.
Reserves: Leipsic won.
At Tinora
Eastwood def. Tinora, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 15-11
Eastwood (9-2) — No statistics.
Tinora (5-5) — Addison Gerken 4 digs, 20-21 serving, 2 aces, 11 assists; Zoe Roesti 8 digs, 23 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 11 digs, 11-13 serving, 2 aces, 12-14 serve receive; Maggi Nagel 11 kills, 6 blocks; Emma Cramer 8 digs, 14-17 serve receive; Paige Sebring 18 digs, 18-19 serving, 2 aces, 11-12 serve receive; Avery Morris 4 kills, 5 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Dakota Sines 3 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Logan McQuillin 7 digs, 23-23 serving, 15-19 serve receive; Kenzie Nagel 5 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 9 kills, 11-11 serve receive, 9 digs, 2 aces; Tatum Creps 8 kills, 2 blocks.
Reserves: Eastwood, 25-20, 25-22.
At Van Wert
Wayne Trace def. Van Wert, 25-21, 25-15, 25-10
Wayne Trace (10-2) — Gracie Shepherd 18 kills, 11 digs; Harper Myers 10 kills, 3 blocks; Kacy Hornish 3 kills, 22 assists, 5 digs; Kaitlin Slade 18 digs; Lexi Moore 4 blocks; Macy Doster 7 digs; Paige Alber 19 assists, 4 digs; Sydnee Sinn 10 kills, 12 digs; Torree Sinn 3 kills.
Van Wert (0-11) — No statistics.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-22, 21-25, 25-5.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Fayette, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12
Fayette (0-10) — No statistics.
Antwerp (6-7) — No statistics.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-18, 25-12.
Edgerton def. Hilltop 13-25, 25-20, 26-24, 12-25, 17-15
Hilltop (8-2) — No statistics.
Edgerton (6-4) — Bri Wickerham 12-13 serving, 3 aces, 37 digs, 19-21 serve receive; Addie Cape 14-14 serving, 4 aces, 11 digs, 18-23 serve receive; Taylor Smith 24-24 serving, 4 aces, 35 assists; Noelle Ritter 12-13 serving, 33-38 attacking, 12 kills, 32-34 serve receive, 4 blocks; Kayt Timbrook 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 28-31 attacking, 8 kills, 20 digs; Sadie Walther 55-63 attacking, 18 kills, 9 blocks; Ella Miler 3 kills, 5 digs; Corrine Cape 27-28 attacking, 5 kills, 13-13 serving, 4 blocks.
At Holgate
Holgate def. Delta, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13
Delta (2-11) — No statistics.
Holgate (3-8) — No statistics.
At Lima Perry
Lima Perry def. Continental, 28-30, 22-25, 27-25, 25-11, 15-8
Continental (3-10) — Delaney Bowers 16 kills, 18 digs, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Macie Cordes 5 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Teaghan McDougle 32 assists, 19 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills; Lauren Williams 15 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks.
Lima Perry (7-4) — No statistics.
Reserves: Lima Perry won.
