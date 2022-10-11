HICKSVILLE — Hicksville volleyball picked up a three-set victory over Montpelier on Monday ahead a of their crucial GMC tilt against currently undefeated in the league Fairview on Tuesday.
Molly Crall led the Aces (18-2) in both kills and digs with 19 and 11 respectively. Lindsay Bergman added 10 kills and five digs. Aubrie Baird led the team with 36 assists.
Montpelier (3-18) was led by Madelyn Hopper’s six kills while Aleigha Hillard had 13 digs.
In other action, Paulding rallied from two sets down to defeat Continental, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10 for its fifth win of the season. Carlea Kuckuck had 13 kills and three blocks to lead the Panthers while Brooklyn Bakle and Marley Parrett had 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Delaney Bowers racked up 19 kills and 17 digs to lead the way for the Pirates.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Montpelier, 25-8, 25-9, 25-14
Montpelier (3-18) — Madelyn Hopper 6 kills; Lyla Mahan 9 digs; Aleigha Hillard 13 digs; Emma Uyttenhove 11 digs; Kelsie Bumb 7 assists; Jada Uribes 2 blocks; Emily Manisaeng 2 blocks.
Hicksville (18-2) — Molly Crall 19 kills, 11 digs; Aubrie Baird 36 assists, 2 aces, 9 digs; Lindsay Bergman 10 kills, 5 digs; Lynae Poling 9 kills, 4 digs; Elise Baldwin 3 kills, 6 digs; Martina Vasquez 5 assists, 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 12 digs; Lydia Vanscoder 4 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-15, 25-14.
At Napoleon
Archbold def. Napoleon, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
Archbold (18-3) — Keely Culler 19 kills, 5 aces, 15 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 12 kills, 4 aces, 25 assists; Ella Bowman 9 kills; Olivia Liechty 8 kills.
Napoleon (2-16) — No statistics.
At Continental
Paulding def. Continental, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10
Paulding (5-15) — Carlea Kuckuck 13 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Brooklyn Bakle 11 kills, 2 blocks; Marley Parrett 10 kills; Katie Beckman 8 kills, 30 assists; Jocelynn Parrett 5 kills, 15 digs; Elli Barton 4 kills, 10 digs; Maci Kauser 20 digs, 4 aces.
Continental (7-14) — Delaney Bowers 19 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Macie Cordes 3 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces; Teaghan McDougle 31 assists, 12 digs; Lauren Williams 3 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Rhaegan Marshall 14 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Olivia Logan 13 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-7, 25-12.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
Delphos Jefferson (5-17) — No statistics.
Wayne Trace (15-5) — Elise Miller 7 digs; Gracie Shepherd 16 kills, 20 digs; Harper Myers 9 kills; Kacy Hornish 41 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs; Kaitlin Slade 14 digs; Lexi Moore 5 kills; Macy Doster 13 digs; Sydnee Sinn 14 kills, 13 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-21, 25-14.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Holgate, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
Holgate (5-15) — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (9-12) — Ada Christman 13 kills, 2 blocks; Whitney Johnson 31 assists, 2 aces; Baylor McGraw 20 digs.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 25-9, 25-11.
At Bryan
Stryker def. Bryan 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13
Stryker (10-10) — No statistics.
Bryan (6-13) - Blayze Langenderfer 23 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs; Paige Kunsman 4 blocks, 21 digs; Crystal Fillman 11 kills, 21 assists, 15 digs; Mckenzie Mason 31 digs, Kenzie Wirth 21 assists.
Reserves: Stryker won.
At Columbus Grove
Kalida def. Columbus Grove, 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23
Kalida (10-11, 3-2 PCL) — Brooke Erhart 22-25 hitting, 6 kills, 15-19 serving, 5 aces, 9 digs; Ella Hoffman 21-23 hitting, 12 kills, 5 digs; Maria Gerding 16-17 hitting, 3 kills, 35 assists, 10 digs; Elyse Romes 13-14 hitting, 7 kills, 17-18 serving, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Malia Romes 22-27 hitting, 11 kills, 7-10 serving, 2 aces, 6 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 18-19 serving, 3 assists, 16 digs; Riley Nienberg 16-22 hitting, 7 kills, 7-11 serving, 4 aces, 7 digs.
Columbus Grove (3-16, 2-4 PCL) — No statistics.
