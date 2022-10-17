SHERWOOD — Both Tinora and Fairview volleyball kicked off their postseasons with a bang, sweeping their sectional semifinal games on Monday.
The Apaches (21-2), had no problem with Delta (4-20) winning 25-2, 25-14, 25-5. Kelly Crites had 14 kills to lead the team while Aubrey Hammer led the team with 11 digs and Haley Hammer led the team in both assists (20) and aces (7). Fairview moves on to play Genoa (2-18) in sectional finals back at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tinora (15-8) knocked off Ottawa Hills (11-9) 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 to advance to the sectional finals where they will play third-seeded Eastwood (17-5) on Thursday in Archbold at 6 p.m. The freshman up front led the Rams in the game with Tatum Creps and Paige Gamby getting nine and eight kills respectively. Addison Gerken and Zoe Roesti combined for 39 assists while Logan McQuillin led the team in digs with 15.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Delta, 25-2, 25-14, 25-5
Delta (4-19) — No statistics.
Fairview (21-2) — Aubrey Hammer 5 kills, 4 aces, 10-11 serving, 11 digs; Payshince McDaniel 5 kills, 14-15 hitting; Haley Hammer 5 kills, 20 assists, 7 aces, 19-21 serving, 6 digs; Abby Smith 4 kills; Zoe Appel 5 digs; Kelly Crites 14 kills, 24-25 hitting, 2 aces, 11-11 serving, 6 digs; Paige Ricica 3 kills, 10-11 hitting, 5 aces, 25-25 serving, 12 digs.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Ottawa Hills, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Ottawa Hills (11-9) — No statistics.
Tinora (15-8) — Addison Gerken 6 digs, 16-16 serving, 19 assists; Zoe Roesti 3 digs, 9-12 serving, 2 aces, 20 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 10 digs, 8-10 serving; Maggi Nagel 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Emma Cramer 9 digs, 9-10 serving, 17-18 serving; Paige Sebring 6 digs; Avery Morris 6 kills, 8 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Dakota Sines 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Logan McQuillin 15 digs, 20-20 serve receive; Kenzi Nagel 4 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 8 kills, 4 digs; Tatum Creps 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Liberty Center, 25-17, 25-8, 25-21
Liberty Center (11-12) — No statistics.
Swanton (21-2) — No statistics.
At Allen East
Allen East def. Paulding, 27-25, 25-15, 25-16
Paulding (6-17) — Carlea Kuckuck 9 kills, 2 blocks; Katie Beckman 7 kills, 14 assists, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Brooklynn Bakle 5 kills, 2 blocks; Maci Kauser 14 digs, 2 aces.
Allen East (19-4) — No statistics.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Fort Recovery, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25
Fort Recovery (8-15) — No statistics.
Wayne Trace (18-5) — Elise Miller 3 digs; Gracie Shepherd 16 kills, 4 aces, 22 digs; Harper Myers 10 kills, 3 blocks; Kacy Hornish 19 assists, 17 digs; Kaitlin Slade 2 aces, 16 digs; Lexi Moore 3 kills, 2 blocks; Macy Doster 11 digs; Paige Alber 24 assists, 4 aces, 9 digs; Sydnee Sinn 14 kills, 5 digs; Torree Sinn 4 kills, 2 blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.