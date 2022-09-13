SHERWOOD — Fairview volleyball picked up a big non-league, three-set victory over the fifth ranked team in Division IV Leipsic on Monday.
The Apaches (7-2) set the Vikings (8-2) down 25-23 in a closely contested first set and won the next two matches comfortably 25-17 and 25-15, 25-16. Kelly Crites had 17 kills on 30-of-30 hitting to lead the Apaches on offense. Haley Hammer had 26 assists.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, Hicksville (5-1) defeated Eastside (3-11) 25-18, 25-13, 25-6. Molly Crall led the way with 19 kills and seven digs for the aces. Aubrie Baird had 21 assists.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Leipsic, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16
Leipsic (8-2) — No statistics.
Fairview (7-2) — Carrie Zeedyk 10 digs; Aubrey Hammer 3 kills, 11-15 hitting, 9-10 serving, 6 digs, 14-14 serve receive; Haley Hammer 26 assists, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Zoe Appel 13 digs, 18-20 serve receive; Kelly Crites 17 kills, 30-30 hitting, 5 aces, 13-14 serving, 10 digs; Paige Ricica 9 kills, 17-21 hitting, 3 aces, 25-26 serving, 2 blocks, 10 digs.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Eastside (Ind.), 25-18, 25-13, 25-6
Eastside (Ind.) (3-11) - No statistics.
Hicksville (5-1) — Molly Crall 19 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Aubrie Baird 21 assists; Lynae Poling 5 kills; Lindsay Bergman 4 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Delaney Johnson 6 digs, 3 aces; Martina Vasquez 3 aces.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-21, 25-20.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Pettisville 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19
Pettisville (6-1) - No statistics.
Ayersville (5-5) - Mabel McGuire 2 aces, 7 kills, 22 digs; Cassidy Hench 3 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Waldron 7 aces, 11 kills, 24 digs.
Reserves: Pettisville 2-0.
At Oregon Clay
Oregon Clay def. Tinora 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 14-25, 16-14
Tinora (4-4) — Addison Gerken 7 digs, 14-16 serving, 17 assists; Zoe Roesti 5 digs, 12 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 5 digs, 12-12 serving, 2 aces; Maggi Nagel 13 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Emma Cramer 11 digs, 17-19 serving, 3 aces, 17-19 serve receive; Paige Sebring 15-16 serving, 6 aces; Avery Morris 9 kills, 6 digs, 16-19 serve receive; Dakota Sines 2 blocks, 6 digs; Logan McQuillin 7 digs, 18-18 serving, 2 aces, 24-27 serve receive; Paige Gamby 4 kills, 4 digs; Tatum Creps 3 kills, 4 blocks.
Oregon Clay (4-5) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Napoleon, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Napoleon (1-7) — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (3-5) — Karsyn Weber 16 kills, 24 digs; Allie Arnos 14 kills; Whitney Johnson 38 assists; Baylor McGraw 25 digs, 4 aces; Mariah Boyer 23 digs.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 25-12, 26-24.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Fayette 25-9, 25-8, 25-5
Fayette (0-8) - Hannah Towns-Hall 6 kills, 23-24 attacking, 11 digs, 16-22 serve receive; Demi Storrs 3 kills, 10-11 attacking, 5 digs; Kelsie Storrs 10 digs, 6 assists; Rebecca Stevenson 4 digs, 12-14 serve receive; Kenadie Ramay 5 digs, 6 assists
At Arlington
Arlington def. Continental 26-24, 24-26, 25-14, 27-25
Continental (3-6) - Delaney Bowers 11 kills, 20 digs, 2 blocks 5 aces; Macie Cordes 4 kills, 17 digs, 6 aces; Teaghan McDougle 19 assists, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Lauren Williams 3 kills, 12 digs; Rhaegan Marshall 15 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks.
Arlington (5-4) - No statistics.
At Eastwood
Eastwood def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-4) — Miya Ellerbrock 4 aces, 21 kills, 32 digs; Sienna Fry 11 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 5 kills, 2 blocks; Addy Bellman 40 assists; Reese Van Oss 21 digs; Bailey Krouse 20 digs.
Eastwood (6-2) — No statistics.
Reserves: Eastwood, 25-19, 25-22.
