Defiance snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday, rallying after a first-set defeat against Paulding to down the Panthers in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
Senior Grayce Jones racked up 10 kills to lead the way for the Bulldogs while adding 14 digs and 12 assists in the victory to move Defiance to 4-6 on the campaign.
Kinley Maynard added 10 kills on 28-34 hitting while freshman Karleigh Hoffman added nine kills on 25-29 hitting.
“I was so proud of the way the girls fought as a team,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “Grayce Jones had 44 attempts attacking the ball and did such a great job. Karleigh Hoffman stepped up her game and earned nine kills at the net. Her game play was at a different level tonight.”
Elizabeth Hoffman tallied 22 digs while Madilyn Coler racked up six aces and 20 digs and Brooke Gathman tallied four solo blocks.
Defiance will return to action Thursday with a Western Buckeye League tilt against Kenton.
In other area action, Ayersville and Hicksville picked up victories over Pettisville and Eastside (Ind.), respectively. Taylor Waldron racked up 12 aces for the Pilots while Molly Crall recorded 18 kills and 20 digs to power the Aces.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Paulding, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Paulding (2-6) — No statistics.
Defiance (4-6) — Aleigha Coffman 12-12 hitting; Kendall Liffick 11-11 hitting, 10 digs; Kinley Maynard 28-34 hitting, 10 kills, 4 digs; Piper Lacy 3 kills; Grayce Jones 32-44 hitting, 11 kills, 9-10 serving, 14 digs, 12 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 25-29 hitting, 9 kills; Elizabeth Hoffman 20-21 serving, 22 digs; Madilyn Coler 21-22 serving, 6 aces, 20 digs; Josslyn Jerger 11-13 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs, 18 assists; Brooke Gathman 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Bella Walz 15 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-15, 25-22.
Freshmen: Paulding, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23.
At Pettisville
Ayersville def. Pettisville, 25-11, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22
Ayersville (5-3) — Mabel McGuire 4 aces, 19 assists, 11 digs; Maci Froelich 3 blocks, 11 kills, 17 digs; Taylor Waldron 16 digs, 12 aces; Taylor Craft 15 digs, 16 kills, 5 blocks.
Pettisville (2-5) — No statistics.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-18, 25-23.
At Tinora
Oregon Clay def. Tinora, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
Oregon Clay (4-5) — No statistics.
Tinora (4-3) — Makenna Reetz 8 kills, 4 digs, 20-22 serving, 3 aces, 5 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 9 digs, 10-11 serving, 4 kills, 36 assists; Logan McQuillin 9 digs, 17-19 serve receive; Kaylee Dickinson 7 digs, 11-12 serve receive, 11-12 serving, 3 aces; Quinn Horn 20 kills, 14 digs, 10-12 serving, 4 aces, 14-14 serve receive; Tegan Norden 3 digs.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Fairview, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Fairview (5-4) — Haley Hammer 3 kills, 27 assists; 10-11 serving, 7 digs; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 22-25 hitting, 2 aces, 12-12 serving, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Paige Ricica 8 kills, 23-28 hitting, 13-13 serving, 10 digs, 19-19 serve receive; Kylie Gates 6 kills, 17-23 hitting, 6 digs; Zoe Appel 3 kills, 11-15 hitting, 4 digs; Emma Wynne 10-11 serving, 5 digs, 16-17 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 2 aces, 11-11 serving, 9 digs, 15-18 serve receive; Abby Smith 3 kills.
Leipsic (9-0) — No statistics.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Eastside (Ind.), 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Eastside (Ind.) — No statistics.
Hicksville (6-2) — Molly Crall 18 kills, 20 digs, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 15 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 38 assists, 19 digs; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills; Lynae Poling 3 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Bland 3 kills, 9 digs; Macie Eicher 8 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 4 assists, 9 digs; Izzie Smith 6 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-21, 25-19.
