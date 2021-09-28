BRYAN — In a tight match from opening tip to final spike, Defiance found the answers on the road against Bryan and snapped a two-game losing skid with a five-set thriller of a win over the Golden Bears on Monday.
The Bulldogs (7-9) rallied from an early 1-0 set deficit after dropping the opener 25-21 and a 2-1 deficit after Bryan (5-10) edged out a 29-27 third-set triumph.
The Bulldogs picked up a 26-24 victory in the fourth set to knot things up and force a deciding set that the visitors claimed 15-11.
“I was very proud of how the girls played tonight,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “They all pushed themselves and it was a team effort. Karleigh Hoffman played so well and went to a new level.”
Hoffman, a freshman outside hitter for the Bulldogs, had a career night in Blue and White, racking up 17 kills on 60-68 hitting while putting up 14 digs and four aces. Grayce Jones was 30-36 hitting with seven kills, 12 digs and 21 assists while junior Amelia Hernandez chipped in seven kills, three blocks and three aces.
“Grayce Jones is continuing to lead the team on the floor and (junior) Piper Lacey stepped up when we needed her to get touches on the ball,” added Williams as Lacey tallied four kills and three blocks.
At Bryan
Defiance def. Bryan, 21-25, 25-21, 27-29, 26-24, 15-11
Defiance (7-9) - Aleigha Coffman 15-21 hitting, 5 digs; Amelia Hernandez 16-22 hitting, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 19-20 serving, 3 aces; Piper Lacey 12-15 hitting, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Kinley Maynard 52-60 hitting, 11 kills, 6 digs; Brooke Gathman 11-13 hitting, 6 kills; Grayce Jones 30-36 hitting, 7 kills, 14-16 serving, 12 digs, 21 assists, 100-106 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 60-68 hitting, 17 kills, 18-22 serving, 4 aces, 14 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 17-18 serving, 2 aces, 42 digs, 13-22 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 13-14 serving, 11 digs, 19 assists, 93-95 setting; Madilyn Coler 21-21 serving, 23 digs, 19-21 serve receive; Bella Walz 21 digs, 13-17 serve receive.
Bryan (5-10) - Gwen Spengler 15 kills, 22 digs; Paige Kunsman 10 kills, 3 blocks; Blayze Langenderfer 12 kills; Jordan Beck 25 digs; Crystal Fillman 32 assists; Ellyn Murphy 6 blocks.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-16, 25-17.
Freshmen: Bryan, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16.
