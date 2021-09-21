LIMA — Defiance made it three wins in four matches and back-to-back Western Buckeye league wins on Monday evening as the Bulldogs downed Lima Bath in four sets to move to 3-1 in the league standings.
Kinley Maynard and freshman Karleigh Hoffman paced the Bulldogs (6-7, 3-1 WBL) with 13 kills each on a combined 59-of-69 hitting in the 26-24, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15 road victory.
“All three teams had a successful night tonight,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams as the Bulldogs swept the freshman, JV and varsity matches on the night. “Lima Bath is a tough team and they don’t give up. They had a couple girls that did a really good job keeping us out of system. It took us a minute to get back on our feet.”
Sophomore Brooke Gathman led the way with four blocks for the Bulldogs while Elizabeth Hoffman had 20 digs. Gathman was also solid on the service line with a 17-for-17 effort and 11 points earned. Kendall Liffick had three aces while Josslyn Jerger was 12-14 serving with a pair of aces.
“Brooke Gathman did a great job blocking for us tonight and Piper Lacy stepped in during the third and fourth sets to help with the block as well. Both Grayce Jones and Josslyn Jerger had zero errors for setting, they’re doing a great job.”
The Bulldogs will get a chance to keep up in the top half of the WBL standings with consecutive league games at “The Dawg Pound” against St. Marys (3-8, 1-2 WBL) on Tuesday and Elida (4-4, 1-2 WBL) on Thursday before visiting Bryan on Monday.
At Lima Bath
Defiance def. Lima Bath, 26-24, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Defiance (6-7, 3-1 WBL) — Aleigha Coffman 14-18 hitting, 5 kills; Amelia Hernandez 13-15 hitting, 8 kills; Kinley Maynard 30-33 hitting, 13 kills; Brooke Gathman 12-12 hitting, 17-17 serving, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Grayce Jones 18-22 hitting, 4 kills, 11-13 serving, 11 digs, 20 assists, 60-60 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 29-36 hitting, 13 kills; Elizabeth Hoffman 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 20 digs, 24-27 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 19 assists, 57-57 setting; Kendall Liffick 9-11 serving, 3 aces; Madilyn Coler 14-15 serving, 6 digs, 14-15 serving; Bella Walz 11 digs, 12-15 serve receive.
Lima Bath (5-7, 1-3 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-12, 25-15.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-10, 25-19.
