Defiance volleyball opened their season on Monday with a competitive three-set home loss against the defending Division III state champions Liberty-Benton, falling 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 to the Eagles.
It wasn’t exactly the result that Defiance and first-year head coach Brie Brenner were hoping for to start the season, but the potential of what could be was definitely there against stiff competition.
“I’m actually very pleased with what I saw on the court. The thing that makes me happy is knowing we were able to play with a team like that and there’s still so much improvement ahead of us,” Brenner, who graduated from Defiance High School in 2002 and was ultimately inducted into the school’s hall of game said. “We were just saying in the locker room. ‘Imagine where we will be in a couple of weeks.’”
Defiance started out their season with back-to-back points, with sophomore Lacey Piper getting the first kill, and ultimately led in the first set 5-3. But six-straight points from Liberty Benton that included five-straight kills from Penn State commit Karis Willow, forced the Bulldogs to call timeout.
The timeout proved to be well-placed as out of it, Defiance went on an 11-4 run of their own to take a 16-13 lead and force another timeout, this time from L-B.
Defiance stretched their lead to 18-13 out of the timeout but that is where the scoring ended as Liberty-Benton scored the final 12 points of the set to take the set 25-18. Willow had a massive nine kills in the set to lead the Eagles.
The second set started similarly to the first with Defiance taking an early 2-1 lead but again Liberty-Benton seized control of the rest of the set despite never leading by more than five points and winning just 25-21.
Though the set was a loss for the Bulldogs, they displayed a little bit more offensive firepower with sophomore Karleigh Hoffman, who led Defiance in kills a year ago as a freshman, starting to get in her groove and notching four kills in the set.
“Karleigh is someone, with me coming into this team a little new, that I quickly saw had a lot of offensive potential and I think you saw some of that tonight,” Brenner said. “One of the things that we’ve really been working on is her versatility on offense. She has one shot that she really likes but if she can continue to work on her offensive skill set she’ll only get better.”
The final set was another set where Defiance again competed well but ultimately just weren’t able to get over the hump to win the set.
Again they took a late advantage, this time a 19-15 lead, which forced the Eagles to call timeout but out of the timeout the Eagles dominated winning 10 of the last 11 points in the set to win the match. The final run was a combination of Defiance errors and a variety of L-B players stepping up to get kills to seal the victory.
“I think for us, we are finally getting to see a look at a fast offense. It’s good for us because you can’t train it unless you see it,” Brenner said. “We always talk about our work defensively and using your eyes and how quickly a game goes. I was really pleased with how well we were able to get our hands on balls that we probably wouldn’t have been able to a week ago.”
Willow dominated offensively in the contest as everytime she was given an advantageous pass on offense, it almost always resulted in a point save for a few nice digs by senior libero Elisabeth Hoffman and Jasymyn Saldana. Willow had a match-high 22 digs in the contest to lead the Eagles.
Hoffman led the way with 10 digs while Saldana, a substitute in the game, was third on the team with seven. Karleigh Hoffman had eight.
As for the offense for Defiance it was Karleigh Hoffman who led the way alongside Piper Lacey with five kills while Amelia Hernandez had four. Lilly Lacey led the way in assists with 18.
Defiance is back in action on Thursday in their Western Buckeye League opener against St. Marys.
At Defiance
Liberty-Benton def. Defiance 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Liberty-Benton (1-0).
Defiance (0-1) - Karleigh Hoffman 5 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Piper Lacey 5 kills; Amelia Hernandez 4 kills, 3 block assists; Brooke Gathman 3 kills, 3 aces; Elizabeth Hoffman 10 digs, 19-22 serve receive; Jasmyn Saldana 7 digs; Lilly Lacey 18 assists, 5 digs, Ella Westrick 4 digs, 10-14 serve receive.
Reserves: Liberty-Benton 25-14, 25-14.
