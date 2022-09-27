Defiance moved back over .500 this season, defeating visiting Bryan in three sets 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Monday evening.
Karleigh Hoffman and Lilly Lacey each had seven kills to pace the Bulldogs (8-7) while Kinley Maynard added six. Elizabeth Hoffman had 18 digs while Josslyn Jerger put up five digs, five aces and 10 assists.
Blayze Langenderfer’s five kills paced Bryan while McKenzi Mason recorded 10 digs and Kenzie Wirth 10 assists.
In other area action, Ayersville and Hicksville earned non-conference wins on home hardwood on Monday, downing Montpelier and Toledo Christian, respectively.Taylor Waldron’s 10 kills and 21 digs led the charge for Ayersville in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the Locos while Molly Crall had 16 kills and three blocks for the Aces in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 triumph over the Eagles.
Of note, Stryker senior Sage Woolace hit a career milestone in the Panthers’ three-set loss to Wauseon. The Panther veteran had 32 digs, recording her 2,00th career dig.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Bryan, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
Bryan (3-9) - Blayze Langenderfer 5 kills; McKenzie Mason 10 digs; Crystal Fillman 8 digs; Kenzie Wirth 10 assists.
Defiance (8-7) — Brooke Gathman 5 kills; Karleigh Hoffman 7 kills; Lilly Lacey 7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 10 assists; Kinley Maynard 6 kills; Piper Lacey 3 kills; Amelia Hernandez 3 blocks; Elizabeth Hoffman 18 digs; Piper Hampton 5 digs; Ella Westrick 5 digs; Josslyn Jerger 5 digs, 5 aces, 10 assists.
Reserves: Defiance won.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Montpelier, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Montpelier (3-11) — Kelsie Bumb 3 kills, 11 assists, 21 digs; Aleigha Hillard 3 kills; Jada Uribes 3 kills; Madelyn Hopper 3 kills; Lydia Stimpfle 15 digs; Lyla Mahan 12 digs.
Ayersville (8-8) — Taylor Waldron 10 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces; Mariah Campos 5 digs, 5 aces; Kendra Waldron 22 digs; Mallorie Knueven 9 kills.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-19, 25-17.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Toledo Christian, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Toledo Christian (7-6) — No statistics.
Hicksville (11-2) — Molly Crall 16 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 5 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 22 assists; Elise Baldwin 5 kills, 5 digs; Lynae Poling 5 kills, 3 digs; Martina Vasquez 3 assists, 5 digs; Lindsay Bergman 18 digs, 2 assists; Lydia Vanscoder 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 9 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-13, 25-13.
At Delta
Paulding def Delta, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-6
Paulding (4-9) — Carlea Kuckuck 11 kills; Marley Parrett 10 kills; Jocelynn Parrett 7 kills, 6 aces, 10 digs; Elli Barton 7 kills; Aeylah Hitzeman 6 kills, 2 blocks; Katie Beckman 6 kills, 33 assists, 4 aces; Maci Kauser 20 digs.
Delta (2-14) — No statistics.
Reserves: Delta, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Antwerp, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13
Antwerp (6-10) — No statistics.
Hilltop (11-2) — No statistics.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Stryker, 25-21, 25-19, 30-28
Stryker (6-8) - Emma Fulk 35-37 hitting, 8 kills, 5 blocks; Gabby Ramon 17-20 hitting, 3 kills, 5 blocks; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists, 13 digs; Adysen Andres 8 assists, 14-14 serving; Sage Woolace 32 digs, 16-17 serving, 2 aces.
Wauseon () - No statistics.
Reserves: Wauseon, 25-22, 25-21.
At Holgate
Continental def. Holgate, 25-9, 25-22, 25-13
Continental (5-11) - Delaney Bowers 3 kills, 20 digs, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Macie Cordes 5 kills, 9 digs; Teaghan McDougle 21 assists, 8 digs; Lauren Williams 7 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Rhaegan Marshall 11 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks.
Holgate (4-9) - No statistics.
Reserves: Holgate won.
At North Central
Swanton def. North Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22
Swanton (15-2) — No statistics.
North Central (3-12) — Kaytee Tomblin 6 kills, 8 blocks, 3 aces; Macie Gendron 4 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs; Maddie Zimmerman 5 digs, 3 aces.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-22, 25-11.
