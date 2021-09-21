MONTPELIER — Fairview tallied its third straight three-set sweep Monday at Montpelier as the Apaches moved to 8-4 on the year with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-8 victory over the Locos.
Kelly Crites racked up 21 kills on 38-47 hitting for the Apaches with 10 digs and three aces while Paige Ricica had 12 kills and 11 digs.
Meanwhile, Ayersville made it six straight victories heading into its showdown with rival Tinora on Tuesday as the Pilots pounded Delta, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17. The river rivals are both 2-0 in GMC contests this year.
At Montpelier
Fairview def. Montpelier, 25-23, 25-21, 25-8
Fairview (8-4) — Haley Hammer 10-10 hitting, 39 assists, 3 digs; Kelly Crites 21 kills, 38-47 hitting, 3 aces, 11-13 serving, 10 digs; Paige Ricica 12 kills, 28-36 hitting, 3 aces, 23-23 serving, 11 digs, 22-23 serving; Emma Wynne 12-12 serving, 22 digs, 10-11 serve receive; Grace Bok 4 kills, 15-17 hitting; Carrie Zeedyk 8-10 hitting, 10-10 serving, 20 digs.
Montpelier (6-5) — Ariel Page 6 kills, Kelsie Bumb 8 assists, Cadey Hillard 17 digs.
Reserves: Fairview won.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Delta, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17
Delta (2-10) — No statistics.
Ayersville (8-3) — No statistics.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-12, 25-12.
At Stryker
Hicksville def. Stryker, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Stryker (4-8) — Brianna Breier 29-32 hitting, 14 kills; Gabby Ramon 20-22 hitting, 5 kills, 10-13 serving, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 22-27 hitting, 5 kills, 14 assists; Haylee Fulk 16 assists, 10-12 serving, 2 aces; Sage Woolace 32 digs; Emma Fulk 23 digs.
Hicksville (8-3) — Molly Crall 12 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 6 blocks; Avery Slattery 13 kills, 4 blocks; Aubrie Baird 27 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Sydney Bland 4 kills; Lynae Poling 3 kills, 4 digs, 4 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 4 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ronnie Vasquez 9 digs; Izzie Smith 5 digs.
Reserves: Stryker, 25-19, 9-25, 25-23.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Van Wert, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15
Van Wert (2-8) — No statistics.
Wayne Trace (9-3) — Christina Graham 2 aces, 3 digs; Gracie Shepherd 7 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs; Kacy Hornish 2 aces, 3 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs; Paige Alber 4 aces, 17 assists, 4 digs; Rachel Stoller 2 aces, 12 kills, 8 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 12 digs; Harper Myers 3 blocks, 4 digs; Kaitlin Slade 7 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-14, 25-16.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22
Hilltop (9-1) — Jayma Bailey 11-11 serving, 7 digs, 21-22 hitting, 7 kills; Alex Horton 4 digs, 8-12 hitting; Joscelyn Layman 13-15 serving, 13 assists. Gabby Rodriguez 5 digs, 22 kills, 15-16 hitting; Mia Hancock 17-17 serving, 15-16 hitting; Alyssa Momyer 9-11 serving, 5 digs. 4 blocks; Kacy Connolly 12-12 serving 21 assists; Libbie Baker 17-19 hitting, 4 kills, 5 blocks.
Edgerton (3-5) — No statistics.
At Bryan
Toledo St. Ursula def. Bryan 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
Toledo St. Ursula (5-4) — No statistics.
Bryan (4-9, 1-2 NWOAL) — Blayze Langenderfer 5 kills; Gwen Spengler 8 digs; Crystal Fillman 13 assists.
Reserves: Bryan won.
