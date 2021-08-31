METAMORA — Ayersville’s volleyball team scored its first victory of the season Monday evening, defeating Evergreen in four sets, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-21. The Pilots are now 1-2 on the season while Evergreen is 2-1.

The Pilots were led by Taylor Waldron with 28 digs, 13 aces and 9 kills. Taylor Craft had 20 digs and 8 kills, Maci Froelich had 20 digs and 7 kills, Mabel McGuire recorded 14 digs with 9 aces and Cassidy Hench had 21 assists.

In other Monday action, Hilltop defeated Hicksville in three sets, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-17 at West Unity. Molly Crall led Hicksville with 9 digs and 6 kills, while Aubrie Baird added 13 assists and 7 digs.

Eastwood defeated Delta 25-8, 25-19 and 25-8 at Eastwood.

At Evergreen

Ayersville def. Evergreen 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21

Ayersville (1-2) — Taylor Craft — 20 digs, 8 kills; Maci Froelich — 20 digs, 7 kills; Taylor Waldron — 28 digs, 13 aces, 9 kills; Mabel McGuire — 14 digs, 9 aces; Cassidy Hench — 21 assists.

Evergreen (2-1) - No Statistics

At Fairview

Fairview def. Napoleon 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Fairview (2-1) - Haley Hammer 28 assists, 5 digs; Kelly Crites 7 aces, 8 digs; Paige Ricica 4 kills, 9 digs; Kylie Gates 5 kills; Zoe Appel 6 kills, 5 digs; Emma Wyne 10 digs. 

Napoleon (0-2)  - No statistics

At West Unity

Hilltop def. Hicksville 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Hilltop (1-1) - Gabby Rodriguez 12 kills, 5 digs; Kacy Connolly 18 assists; Joscelyn Layman 12 assists; Jayma Bailey 9 digs; Ray Saunders 6 digs; Jozlyn Jones 4 kills, 4 digs; Mia Hancock 4 kills, 4 blocks; Libbie Baker 5 blocks.

Hicksville (1-2) - Molly Crall 6 kills, 9 digs; Lynae Poling 4 kills; Aubrie Baird 13 assists, 7 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 11 digs; Izzie Smith 5 digs; Sydney Bland 4 digs.

Reserves: Hilltop, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21

At Ottawa-Glandorf 

Ottawa-Glandorf def. Tinora 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

Ottawa-Glandorf - No statistics

Tinora (2-1) - Makenna Reetz 6 kills; Brooklyn Reneike 11 digs, 4 kills, 23 assists; Emma Chafins 7 kills, 20 digs; Kjerstin Scott 7 kills; Logan McQuillin 12 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 10 digs; Quinn Horn 16 kills, 17 digs.

At Liberty Center 

Wayne Trace def. Liberty Center 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

Wayne Trace (3-0) - Sydnee Sinn 16 digs; Christina Graham 5 digs; Gracie Shepherd 18 kills, 4 blocks, 16 digs; Kacy Hornish 17 assists, 5 digs; Rachel Stoller 12 kills, 9 digs; Harper Myers 4 blocks; Paige Alber 12 assists.

Liberty Center (1-3) - No Statistics 

At Paulding

Bryan def. Paulding: 25-23, 25-17, 25-15

Bryan (2-2) - Gwen Spengler: 7 kills, 10 digs; Blayze Langenderfer: 7 kills; Ellyn Murphy: 8 blocks; Jordan beck: 17 digs; Paige Kunsman: 4 kills, 7 blocks; Ella Vansteenkiste: 5 blocks; Maya Keil: 12 digs; Olivia Thomas: 7 digs

Paulding (1-3) - No Statistics 

Reserves: Bryan won

Montpelier def. Antwerp 12-25, 25-21, 11-25, 25-23, 15-12

Montpelier (4-0) - Ariel Page 15 kills; Chelsea McCord 9 kills, 20 digs; Kelsie Bumb 26 assists; Emily Manisaeng 4 kills, 4 blocks; Cadey Hillard 5 aces. 23 digs. 

Antwerp (0-4) - No statistics

Reserves: Antwerp won 

At Edon

Edgerton def. Edon 14-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11

Edgerton (2-1)  - No Statistics

Edon (0-3)  - Carlie Kiess 15 kills, 23 digs; Olivia Mitchell 7 kills, 7 digs; Allison Kaylor 5 kills, 9 digs; Ashley Kaylor 8 kills, 18 digs, 6 aces; Kerrin Towers 13 digs; Emma Hickman 38 assists, 11 digs; Natalie Wofford 10 kills.

Reserves: Edgerton 24-26, 25-15, 25-9 

At Swanton 

Swanton def. Fayette, 25-6, 25-13, 25-6

Swanton (5-0)  - Brooke Dockery 5 aces, 4 kills; Sofie Taylor 26 assists; Maddie Smith 11 aces, 4 kills; Morgan Smith 4 kills; Katlyn Floyd 4 aces, 7 kills; Bailey Dekoeyer 5 aces; Trista Eitninear 9 kills. 

Fayette (0-3) - No Statistics 

Other Scores:

At Wauseon

Wauseon def. Pettisville (0-2) 25-23, 25-20, 25-20

At Eastwood

Eastwood def. Delta 25-8, 25-19, 25-8.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments