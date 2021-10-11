STRYKER — Ayersville crusied through three sets in a sweep over Stryker on Monday night.
The Pilots move to 14-6 on the season with the victory. Stryker falls to 7-13.
Taylor Waldron led the team on offense with 12 kills and also added seven digs as well. Taylor Craft led the team in digs with 18. Mabel McGuire was the main assister with 15 assists.
For Stryker, Mallory Blevins led the team with 7 kills. Sage Woolace led the defensive front for the Panthers with 20 digs.
At Montpelier, Hicksville was also able to earn a three-set non-league win over the Locomotives. Molly Crall led the aces on the offensive front with 13 kills, she also led the team in digs with nine. Aubrie Baird was the one who set her up, racking up 22 assists.
At Stryker
Ayersville def. Stryker 25-21, 26-16, 25-14
Ayersville (14-6) - Taylor Craft 8 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Taylor Waldron 12 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Maci Froelich 6 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Mabel McGuire 15 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces.
Stryker (7-13) - Mallori Blevins 12/22 hitting, 7 kills; Haylee Fulk 8 assists, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists; Sace Woolace 20 digs; Emma Fulk 13 digs.
Reserves: Ayersville defeats PH 25-16, 25-19.
At Montpelier
Hicksville def. Montpelier 25-4, 25-17, 25-19
Hicksville (15-5) - Molly Crall 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 8 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 22 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Sydney Bland 5 kills, 3 assists; Lynae Poling 3 kills; Izzie Smith 2 aces, 4 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 9 digs; Macie Eicher 6 digs; Lindsay Bergman 3 assists, 3 block.
Montpelier (9-11) - No statistics
Reserves: Montpelier won.
At Delphos Jefferson
Wayne Trace def. Delphos Jefferson 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Wayne Trace (12-8) - Christina Graham 3 aces, 3 kills; Gracie Shepherd 12 kills, 12 digs; Kacy Hornish 5 aces, 17 assists; Paige Alber 2 aces, 8 assists, 4 digs; Rachel Stoller 6 aces, 7 kills; Sydnee Sinn 3 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Harper Myers 3 kills, 2 digs; Macy Doster 2 digs.
Delphos Jefferson (5-15) - No statistics
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 19-25, 25-9, 25-12.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Continental 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-12
Paulding (6-14) - Claire Schweller 8 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs; Joce Parrett 5 kills, 6 aces, 17-18 serving, 6 digs; Makayla Suffel 7 kills, 2 aces, 16-17 serving, 3 digs; Janae Pease 3 kills, 2 aces, 13-14 serves, 13 assists, 5 digs; Maci Kauser 4 kills, 17 digs; Marley Parrett 4 kills.
Continental (2-18) - No statistics
Reserves: Paulding 25-13, 25-19.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Hilltop 15-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 16-14
Wauseon (14-6) - No statistics
Hilltop (15-5) - Jayma Bailey 13-13 serving, 15-17 serve receive, 19-20 passing, 15 digs, 31-32 hitting, 7 kills; Alex Horton 16-19 serving, 26-27 serve receive, 4 digs, 19-23 hitting, 5 kills, 5 blocks; Ray Saunders 18-18 serving, 2 aces, 20-23 serve receive, 11 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 15-17 serving, 20-20 serve receive, 10 digs, 45-50 hitting, 15 kills, 2 blocks; Mia Hancock 11-12 serving, 20-23 hitting, 6 kills, 5 blocks; Kacy Connolly 16-16 serving, 3 aces, 25-26 passing, 7 digs, 105-107 setting, 33 assists, 7 blocks. Libbie Baker 12-16 hitting, 4 kills, 12 blocks.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Patrick Henry 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Leipsic (19-1) - No statistics
Patrick Henry (5-14) - Kelsey Smith 15 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Whitney Johnson 22 assists; Brooke Bostelman 2 aces; Chloe Baird 7 digs.
At Evergreen
Evergreen def. Cardinal Stritch 25-15, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17
Evergreen (7-13) - No statistics
Cardinal Stritch (3-14) - No statistics
Reserves: Evergreen 25-18, 25-9.
