ANTWERP — Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace track and field met at Archer Field on Monday for the Paulding County Meet and saw the Raiders sweep both the boys and girls competitions by large margins.
The girls scored a 114, outpacing second place Antwerp who scored just a 37. The Raiders won every event except for the 100 meter dash, which was won by Antwerp freshman Amelia Graham. Sydnee Sinn took a stab at the 1600 and 800 meter runs, winning both events including the 1600 by 45 seconds.
Kiara Bahena (200 meters, 400 meters) and Gracie Shepherd (300 hurdles, high jump) were the only other two multiple individual event winners for the Raiders.
The boys side saw Wayne Trace (85.5) take the win with Paulding (45) and Antwerp (38.5) dueling it out for second.
The Raider boys won all four of the relay events, while the Paulding boys won four of five field events including Jack Woods taking both throwing events. Antwerp dominated the sprints with Tavin Sholl taking the 100 and 400 meter dashes and Dayne Sholl the 200 meter dash.
Paulding County Meet
At Antwerp
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 85.5, Paulding 45, Antwerp 38.5
Field Events
Long jump — 1. Stahl (P), 16-11.25; Lamb (P), Lemieux (P). Pole vault — 1. Sinn (WT), 11-00; Schweller (P), Sanderson (WT). High jump — 1. Larson (P), 5-04; Laker (P), Myers (WT). Shot put — 1. Woods (P), 47-05.5; Woolbright (WT), Stouffer (WT). Discus — 1. Woods (P), 150-00; Foltz (WT), Stouffer (WT).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (C. Morehead, Blankenship, Lee, Schnepp), 9:16.96; 110 hurdles — 1. Stoller (WT), 17.84; Bailey (A). 100 meters — 1. T. Sholl (A), 11.72; D. Sholl (A), Vielma (WT). 800 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Dangler, L. Morehead, Myers, Vielma), 1:39.00. 1600 meters — 1. C. Morehad (WT), 5:06.37; Lee (WT), Schnepp (WT). 400 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Sinn, Laukhuf, Troth, Dangler), 48.24; Paulding. 400 meters — 1. T. Sholl (A), 53.02; D. Sholl (A), L. Morehead (WT). 300 hurdles — 1. Myers (WT), 44.4; Stoller (WT), Blanknenship (WT). 800 meters — 1. C. Morehead (WT), 2:14.25; Lee (WT), Laker (A). 200 meters — 1. D. Sholl (A), 24.33; Vielma (WT), Manz (P). 3200 meters — 1. Winslow (A), 10:27.4; Johnson (A), Schnepp (WT). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Hildebrand, Lee, L. Morehead, Myers), 3:56.96; Paulding.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 114, Antwerp 37, Paulding 17
Field Events
Discus — 1. Mohr (WT), 92-06; Kara Stoller (WT), Zuber (A). Shot put — 1. Kat. Stoller (WT), 31-11; Zuber (A), Kara Stoller (WT). High jump — 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-00; Griffiths (P), Myers (WT). Pole vault — 1. Caroline Winans (WT), 9-03; Graham (A), Pease (P). Long jump — 1. Moore (WT), 13-00; O’Donnell (A), McAlexander (A).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, Elkins, Careen Winans, Caroline Winans), 10:36.72; Antwerp, Paulding. 100 hurdles — 1. Greathouse (WT), 18.77; McAlexander (A). 100 meters — 1. Graham (A), 13.71; Benschneider (WT), Elkins (WT). 800 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Shepherd, Myers, Miller, Elkins), 1:58.5. 1600 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 5:10.25; Moore (WT), Elkins (WT). 400 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Meraz, Greathouse, Myers, Elkins), 55.22; Paulding. 400 meters — 1. Bahena (WT), 1:01.36; Winans (WT), Hormann (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Shepherd (WT), 54.44; McAlexander (A), Griffiths (P). 800 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 2:35.94; Moore (WT), Snyder (A). 200 meters — 1. Bahena (WT), 28.06; Careen Winans (WT), Elkins (WT). 3200 meters — 1. Elkins (WT), 13:02.68; Doster (A), Stiebling (A). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Caroline Winans, Bahena, Careen Winans, Miller), 4:22.24; Wayne Trace B, Paulding.
