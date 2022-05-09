ANTWERP — Wayne Trace girls track and field took home first place at the Antwerp Invitational on Monday while the Raider boys took home second.
Churubusco out of Indiana dominated the boys meet winning with a score of 196 to Wayne Trace’s 112. Fairview was third with 103. Antwerp was fourth with 96.
Maddox Treece had a nice showing in the dashes for the Raiders, winning both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Gannon Ripke took home first in the long jump for Edon. The Fairview 400 relay team of Jace Chapman, Bryar Williams, D’Andre Hastings, Kaiden Kern took home first as well. Kyle Rabe won the 800 meter run for the Apaches.
In the girls meet, Wayne Trace won comfortably with a score of 168.5. Antwerp was second with 109.5. Fairview was third with 96.
Rachel Stoller took home first for Wayne Trace in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Sydnee Sin won both the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Stoller was also apart of the 800 and 1600 meter relay teams that took first. Sinn was on the 1600 and 3200 relay squads. Paulding’s Claire Schweller won the pole vault while Leslie Pollock swept both the shot and the discus.
Antwerp Invitational
At Antwerp
Boys
Churubusco 196, Wayne Trace 112, Fairview 103, Antwerp 96, Edon 72, Jefferson 36, Paulding 27
Field Events
High jump — 1. Buroff (C), 6-04; Nondork (C), Smith (F). Pole vault — 1. Rinker (C), 13-00; Shively (C), McMichael (A). Long jump — 1. Ripke (E), 19-09.5; Bianski (C), Kern (F). Shot put — 1. Bianski (C), 56-08.25; Whitman (WT), Landers (A). Discus — 1. Bianski (C), 145-09; Landers (A), Papenbrock (C).
Running Events
100 meters — 1. Treece (WT), 10.81; Ripke (E), Recker (A). 200 meters — 1. Treece (WT), 23.06; Hoersten (J), Ripke (E). 400 meters — 1. Buroff (C), 49.80; Treece (WT), Teman (J). 800 meters — 1. Rabe (F), 2:06.81; Palmer (C), Winslow (A). 1600 meters — 1. Nitehawk (C), 5:00.06; Winslow (A), C. Sinn (WT). 3200 meters — 1. Smith (C), 11:17.84; Sims (F), Johnson (A). 110 hurdles — 1. Nondork (C), 14.71; Parrish (WT), Rinker (C). 300 hurdles — 1. Smith (F), 42.18; Rinker (C), Bianski (C). 400 relay — 1. Fairview (Chpaman, Williams, Hastins, Kern), 46.24; Churubusco, Edon. 800 relay — 1. Churubusco (N/A), 1:33.90; Fairview, Jefferson. 1600 relay — 1. Churubusco (N/A), 3:35.52; Fairview, Wayne Trace. 3200 relay — 1. Churubusco (N/A), 9:01.38; Wayne Trace, Fairview.
Girls
Wayne Trace 168.5, Antwerp 109.5, Fairview 107.5, Churubusco 84.5, Jefferson 79, Paulding 41, Edon 19.
Running Events
100 meters — 1. Lindeman (J), 12.52; Burris (J), Altimus (A). 200 meters — 1. R. Stoller (WT), 26.66; Altimus (A), Myers (WT). 400 meters — 1. R. Stoller (WT), 1:00.4; Boersma (C), Miller (WT). 800 meters — 1. S. Sinn (WT), 2:24.59; Bahena (WT), Hunt (P). 1600 meters — 1. S. Sinn (WT), 5:33.47; Moore (WT), Zeedyk (F). 3200 meters — 1. Moore (WT), 13:10.9; Zeedyk (F), Rohrs (F). 100 hurdles — 1. Lindeman (J), 15.06; Zuk (C), McGue (J). 300 hurdles — 1. Lindeman (J), 49.43; Shepherd (WT), McGue (J). 400 relay — 1. Churubusco (N/A), 42.12; Antwerp, Jefferson. 800 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Miller, Myers), 1:53.90; Fairview, Jefferson. 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, S. Sinn), 4:08.31; Fairview, Antwerp. 3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Bahena, Miller, Moore, S. Sinn), 10:18.36; Fairview, Antwerp.
Field Events
High jump — 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-06; Arend (F), Boersma (C). Pole vault — 1. Schweller (P), 12-00; Shearer (C), McMichael (A). Long jump — 1. Zuk (C), 16-00; K. Zeekyk (F), Moore (WT). Shot put — 1. Pollock (A), 35-01; Boersma (C), Brewer (A). Discus — 1. Pollock (A), 113-01; French (J), Boersma (C).
